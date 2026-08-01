India's CWG 2026 schedule on 1 August: Full list of events on Day 10, timings and all you need to know

India's campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow continues on Saturday with as many as 10 boxers competing in the finals of their respective editions.

Lovlina Borgohain (Women's 75kg) will headline the boxing event , whereas Sakshi Chaudhary (women's 51kg), Preeti Pawar (women's 54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women's 57kg), Priya Ghanghas (women's 60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (women's 70kg), Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (men's 55kg), Sachin Siwach (men's 60kg), Ankush Panghal (men's 80kg) and Narender Berwal (men's +90kg) will all compete for gold medals will all be in contention for gold medals at the SEC Centre in Glasgow.

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Gulveer Singh, who won silver in the men's 10,000m race a few days ago, will feature in the men's 5000m final on Saturday.

Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran will also be in action, in the men's triple jump final, whereas Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will feature in the men's pole vault final.

India's campaign in judo will also continue on Saturday as the country eyes more medals in this sport. On Friday, Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh clinched India's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medals in judo.

India's judokas who will be in action on Saturday include Unnati Sharma (women's 63kg), Karanjit Singh Maan (men's 90kg), Harsh Tokas (men's 81kg) and Inunganbi Takhellambam (women's 70kg).

India are in 10th place in the Commonwealth Games 2026 medals tally with 23 medals. This includes five gold, 12 silver and six bronze medals.

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ATHLETICS Medal Event – Men's Triple Jump Final: Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu Thirumaran at 2:40 PM.

Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu Thirumaran at 2:40 PM. Medal Event – Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Priyanka Goswami, Ravina at 3:00 PM.

Priyanka Goswami, Ravina at 3:00 PM. Medal Event – Men's Pole Vault Final: Dev Meena, Kuldeep Kumar at 11:35 PM.

Dev Meena, Kuldeep Kumar at 11:35 PM. Medal Event – Men's 5000m Final: Gulveer Singh at 12:15 AM (August 2).

Gulveer Singh at 12:15 AM (August 2). Medal Event – Mixed 4x400m Relay Final: Rajesh Ramesh, Vishal TK, Ansa Babu, Neeru Pathak, Rashdeep Kaur at 1:50 AM (August 2). BOWLS Men's Pairs Sectional Play: Navneet Singh & Dinesh Kumar (IND) vs England at 3:50 PM.

Navneet Singh & Dinesh Kumar (IND) vs England at 3:50 PM. Women's Singles Sectional Play: Nayanmoni Saikia (IND) vs Bridget Herselman (RSA) at 10:20 PM.

Nayanmoni Saikia (IND) vs Bridget Herselman (RSA) at 10:20 PM. Men's Pairs Semi-final (if qualified): Navneet Singh & Dinesh Kumar (IND) at 11:45 PM. BOXING Medal Event – Women's 54kg Final: Preeti Pawar (IND) vs Scarlett Delgado (CAN) at 3:30 PM.

Preeti Pawar (IND) vs Scarlett Delgado (CAN) at 3:30 PM. Medal Event – Women's 57kg Final: Jaismine Lamboria (IND) vs Michaela Walsh (NIR) at 3:45 PM.

Jaismine Lamboria (IND) vs Michaela Walsh (NIR) at 3:45 PM. Medal Event – Men's 55kg Final: Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (IND) vs Jye Dixon (AUS) at 4:15 PM.

Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (IND) vs Jye Dixon (AUS) at 4:15 PM. Medal Event – Women's 51kg Final: Sakshi Chaudhary (IND) vs Ruby White (ENG) at 9:00 PM.

Sakshi Chaudhary (IND) vs Ruby White (ENG) at 9:00 PM. Medal Event – Women's 60kg Final: Priya Ghanghas (IND) vs Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh (CAN) at 9:15 PM.

Priya Ghanghas (IND) vs Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh (CAN) at 9:15 PM. Medal Event – Women's 70kg Final: Arundhati Choudhary (IND) vs Chantelle Reid (ENG) at 9:30 PM.

Arundhati Choudhary (IND) vs Chantelle Reid (ENG) at 9:30 PM. Medal Event – Women's 75kg Final: Lovlina Borgohain (IND) vs Emma-Sue Greentree (AUS) at 9:45 PM.

Lovlina Borgohain (IND) vs Emma-Sue Greentree (AUS) at 9:45 PM. Medal Event – Men's 60kg Final: Sachin Siwach (IND) vs Tryagain Ndevelo (NAM) at 10:00 PM.

Sachin Siwach (IND) vs Tryagain Ndevelo (NAM) at 10:00 PM. Medal Event – Men's 80kg Final: Ankush Panghal (IND) vs Dimeji Shittu (ENG) at 10:15 PM.

Ankush Panghal (IND) vs Dimeji Shittu (ENG) at 10:15 PM. Medal Event – Men's +90kg Final: Narender Berwal (IND) vs Damar Thomas (ENG) at 10:30 PM. JUDO Women's 63kg Round of 16: Unnati Sharma at 3:54 PM.

Unnati Sharma at 3:54 PM. Men's 90kg Round of 16: Karanjit Singh Maan at 4:36 PM.

Karanjit Singh Maan at 4:36 PM. Women's 63kg Quarter-final (if qualified): Unnati Sharma at 5:00 PM.

Unnati Sharma at 5:00 PM. Men's 81kg Quarter-final: Harsh Tokas at 5:18 PM.

Harsh Tokas at 5:18 PM. Women's 70kg Quarter-final: Inunganbi Takhellambam at 5:30 PM.

Inunganbi Takhellambam at 5:30 PM. Men's 90kg Quarter-final (if qualified): Karanjit Singh Maan at 5:36 PM.

Karanjit Singh Maan at 5:36 PM. Women's 63kg Repechage (if qualified): Unnati Sharma at 5:54 PM.

Unnati Sharma at 5:54 PM. Men's 81kg Repechage (if qualified): Harsh Tokas at 6:00 PM.

Harsh Tokas at 6:00 PM. Women's 70kg Repechage (if qualified): Inunganbi Takhellambam at 6:06 PM.

Inunganbi Takhellambam at 6:06 PM. Men's 90kg Repechage (if qualified): Karanjit Singh Maan at 6:12 PM.

Karanjit Singh Maan at 6:12 PM. Women's 63kg Semi-final (if qualified): Unnati Sharma at 6:24 PM.

Unnati Sharma at 6:24 PM. Men's 81kg Semi-final (if qualified): Harsh Tokas at 6:30 PM.

Harsh Tokas at 6:30 PM. Women's 70kg Semi-final (if qualified): Inunganbi Takhellambam at 6:30 PM.

Inunganbi Takhellambam at 6:30 PM. Men's 90kg Semi-final (if qualified): Karanjit Singh Maan at 6:30 PM.

Karanjit Singh Maan at 6:30 PM. Medal Event – Women's 63kg Bronze Medal Bout (if qualified): Unnati Sharma at 8:48 PM.

Unnati Sharma at 8:48 PM. Medal Event – Women's 63kg Final (if qualified): Unnati Sharma at 9:00 PM.

Unnati Sharma at 9:00 PM. Medal Event – Men's 81kg Bronze Medal Bout (if qualified): Harsh Tokas at 9:30 PM.

Harsh Tokas at 9:30 PM. Medal Event – Men's 81kg Final (if qualified): Harsh Tokas at 9:42 PM.

Harsh Tokas at 9:42 PM. Medal Event – Women's 70kg Bronze Medal Bout (if qualified): Inunganbi Takhellambam at 9:48 PM.

Inunganbi Takhellambam at 9:48 PM. Medal Event – Women's 70kg Final (if qualified): Inunganbi Takhellambam at 10:00 PM.

Inunganbi Takhellambam at 10:00 PM. Medal Event – Men's 90kg Bronze Medal Bout (if qualified): Karanjit Singh Maan at 10:30 PM.

Karanjit Singh Maan at 10:30 PM. Medal Event – Men's 90kg Final (if qualified): Karanjit Singh Maan at 10:42 PM. PARA ATHLETICS Medal Event – Men's Shot Put F57 Final: Soman Rana, Shubham Juyal at 2:35 PM.

Soman Rana, Shubham Juyal at 2:35 PM. Medal Event – Men's 1500m T54 Final: Ramesh Shanmugam at 2:50 PM. TRACK CYCLING Men's Sprint Qualifying: David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Rojit Singh Yanglem at 2:30 PM.

David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Rojit Singh Yanglem at 2:30 PM. Men's Sprint Round of 16 (if qualified): 3:27 PM.

3:27 PM. Men's Sprint Quarter-final (if qualified): 4:03 PM.

4:03 PM. Men's 10km Scratch Race Qualifying: Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar at 4:19 PM.

Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar at 4:19 PM. Men's Sprint Semi-final (if qualified): 7:38 PM.

7:38 PM. Medal Event – Men's Sprint Final (if qualified): 10:02 PM.

10:02 PM. Medal Event – Men's 10km Scratch Race Final: Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar (if qualified) at 10:50 PM.

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