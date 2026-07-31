India's CWG 2026 schedule on 31 July: Full list of events on Day 9, timings and all you need to know

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will headline India's medal hopes on Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on 31 July.

Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final of the men's javelin throw competition with a best throw of 79.61m. He finished fifth in the qualification round and qualified along with the other two Indians in the fray, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh.

India's boxers, who have already confirmed medals by qualifying for the semi-finals, will also be in action at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Friday.

Sakshi Chaudhary (women's 51kg), Preeti Pawar (women's 54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women's 57kg), Priya Ghanghas (women's 60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (women's 70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (women's 75kg), Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (men's 55kg), Sachin Siwach (men's 60kg), Ankush Panghal (men's 80kg) and Narender Berwal (men's +90kg) will all be aiming to secure their places in the finals.

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Tejaswin Shankar, who is currently placed second in the decathlon after five events, will also be looking to clinch a medal. Shankar currently has 4,339 points, with Damian Warner of Canada leading the standings with 4,353 points.

India's judo campaign also begins with Harsh Singh (men's 60kg), Shraddha Kadubal Chopade (women's 52kg), Rohit Basir Majgul (men's 66kg), Asmita Dey (women's 48kg) and Yamini Mourya (women's 57kg) taking to the mat.

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India have so far won 17 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 and are in 10th place. This includes three gold, 10 silver and four bronze medals.