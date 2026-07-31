India's CWG 2026 schedule on 31 July: Full list of events on Day 9, timings and all you need to know

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will headline India's medal hopes on Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on 31 July.

Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final of the men's javelin throw competition with a best throw of 79.61m. He finished fifth in the qualification round and qualified along with the other two Indians in the fray, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh.

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India's boxers, who have already confirmed medals by qualifying for the semi-finals, will also be in action at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Friday.

Sakshi Chaudhary (women's 51kg), Preeti Pawar (women's 54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women's 57kg), Priya Ghanghas (women's 60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (women's 70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (women's 75kg), Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (men's 55kg), Sachin Siwach (men's 60kg), Ankush Panghal (men's 80kg) and Narender Berwal (men's +90kg) will all be aiming to secure their places in the finals.

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Tejaswin Shankar, who is currently placed second in the decathlon after five events, will also be looking to clinch a medal. Shankar currently has 4,339 points, with Damian Warner of Canada leading the standings with 4,353 points.

India's judo campaign also begins with Harsh Singh (men's 60kg), Shraddha Kadubal Chopade (women's 52kg), Rohit Basir Majgul (men's 66kg), Asmita Dey (women's 48kg) and Yamini Mourya (women's 57kg) taking to the mat.

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India have so far won 17 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 and are in 10th place. This includes three gold, 10 silver and four bronze medals.

India's schedule for Day 9 at CWG 2026 ATHLETICS AND PARA ATHLETICS Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles: Tejaswin Shankar at 3:00 PM.

Men's Decathlon Discus Throw: Tejaswin Shankar at 3:20 PM.

Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1: Ansa Babu, Neeru Pathak, Rashdeep Kaur, Vishal TK and Rajesh Ramesh at 4:13 PM.

Men's Decathlon Pole Vault: Tejaswin Shankar at 5:00 PM.

Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw: Tejaswin Shankar at 11:30 PM.

Men's Javelin Throw Final: Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh at 12:45 AM (August 1). (Medal Event)

Men's Decathlon 1500m: Tejaswin Shankar at 1:05 AM (August 1). (Medal Event)

Men's 400m Hurdles Final: Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan at 1:30 AM (August 1). (Medal Event) BOWLS Men's Pairs Sectional Play: India (Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar) vs Falkland Islands (Ian Barnes and Oliver Thompson) at 5:15 PM.

Women's Singles Sectional Play: Nayanmoni Saikia vs Mildred Mkandawire (Zambia) at 10:20 PM. BOXING Women's 54kg Semi-final: Preeti Pawar vs Catherine Mwape (Zambia) at 3:15 PM.

Men's 80kg Semi-final: Ankush Panghal vs Joshua Ofori (Canada) at 4:30 PM.

Women's 57kg Semi-final: Jaismine Lamboria vs Rapelang Maselela (Lesotho) at 7:15 PM.

Women's 70kg Semi-final: Arundhati Choudhary vs Rosie Eccles (Wales) at 7:30 PM.

Men's 55kg Semi-final: Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs Philip Haoseb (Namibia) at 8:15 PM.

Women's 51kg Semi-final: Sakshi Chaudhary vs Amber-Jane Wall (Canada) at 11:30 PM.

Women's 60kg Semi-final: Priya Ghanghas vs Lucy Kings-Wheatley (England) at 12:15 AM (August 1).

Women's 75kg Semi-final: Lovlina Borgohain vs Tarona Taafaki (Tuvalu) at 12:45 AM (August 1).

Men's 60kg Semi-final: Sachin Siwach vs Owain Harris-Allan (Wales) at 1:00 AM (August 1).

Men's +90kg Semi-final: Narender Berwal vs Nigel Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) at 1:30 AM (August 1). JUDO Men's 60kg Round of 16: Harsh Singh at 3:42 PM.

Women's 52kg Round of 16: Shraddha Kadubal Chopade at 4:00 PM.

Men's 66kg Round of 16: Rohit Basir Majgul at 4:12 PM.

Women's 48kg Quarter-final: Asmita Dey at 4:36 PM.

Women's 57kg Quarter-final: Yamini Mourya at 5:30 PM.

Quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals in all five categories will follow later, subject to qualification. TRACK CYCLING Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying: Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon at 4:59 PM.

Men's Keirin First Round: Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam at 8:30 PM.

Men's Keirin Repechages (if qualified): 9:17 PM.

Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Bronze Medal Race (if qualified): Dinesh Kumar/Harshveer Singh Sekhon at 10:46 PM. (Medal Event)

Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Gold Medal Race (if qualified): Dinesh Kumar/Harshveer Singh Sekhon at 10:53 PM. (Medal Event)

Men's Keirin Second Round (if qualified): 11:01 PM.

Men's Keirin Classification Race (Places 7–12, if qualified): 11:43 PM.

Men's Keirin Final (Places 1–6, if qualified): 11:48 PM. (Medal Event)

Men's Elimination Race Final: Harshveer Singh Sekhon at 11:53 PM. (Medal Event)

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