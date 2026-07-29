India's CWG 2026 schedule on July 29: Full list of events on Day 7, timings in IST & all you need to know

At least 13 medals will be on offer for India on Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 on Wednesday. While Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Satyanathan will be competing in the men's long jump final, as many as six boxers in men's and women's categories combined have the opportunity to assure the country a medal, if they win their respective quarterfinals.

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Besides boxing, athletics will have the biggest representation on Day 7 for India as Manpreet Kaur (women's shot put) and Parun Choudhary (women's 3000m steeplechase final) will also be competing in their respective medal events. One of the medal favourtires Tajinderpal Singh Toor will also be in action during his qualifying event.

In swimming, Sajan Prakash and Aneesh S Gowda will be in action men's 200m freestyle heats. They will compete in the final, provided the duo qualify. Aryan Nehra will be among for a medal in the men's 1500m final.

ATHLETICS

Men's Shot Put Qualifying: Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Group A) and Samardeep Singh Gill (Group B) at 3.35 PM.

Men's 200m Heats: Animesh Kujur at 4.02 PM (Heat 4).

Men's Long Jump Final: Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Satyanathan at 11.54 PM. (Medal Event).

Men's 400m Hurdles Heats: Yashas Palaksha (Heat 1) and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan (Heat 2) at 12.03 AM (July 30).

Women's Shot Put Final: Manpreet Kaur at 12.31 AM (July 30). (Medal Event).

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final: Parul Choudhary at 2.05 AM (July 30). (Medal Event).

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PARA ATHLETICS

Men's Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Final: Devender Kumar and Sagar Thayat at 12.55 AM (July 30). (Medal Event).

Men's 100m T47 Final: Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath and Dilip Mahadu Gavit at 1.42 AM (July 30). (Medal Event). BOXING

Women's 51kg Quarterfinal: Sakshi Choudhary vs Caitlin Fryers (Northern Ireland) at 4.45 PM.

Women's 70kg Quarterfinal: Arundhati Choudhary vs Morgan Henderson (New Zealand) at 5.30 PM.

Men's 60kg Quarterfinal: Sachin Siwach vs Treasure Moremi (Botswana) at 6.15 PM.

Men's 80kg Quarterfinal: Ankush Yadav vs Jade Micock (Seychelles) at 7.00 PM.

Men's 90 kg Quarterfinal: Narender Berwal vs Michael Seko (Samoa) at 7.30 PM.

Women's 57kg Quarterfinal: Jaismine Lamboria vs Elise Glynn (England) at 11 PM. LAWN BOWLS

Men's Pairs Sectional Play: Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh vs Namibia at 8.55 PM.

Women's Singles Section Play: Nayanmoni Saikia vs Caroline Whitehead (Isle of Man) at 1.10 AM (July 30).

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SWIMMING

Men's 200m Freestyle Heats: Sajan Prakash (Heat 4) and Aneesh S Gowda (Heat 5) at 3.12 PM.

Men's 200m Freestyle Final: Sajan Prakash and Aneesh S Gowda at 11.51 PM. (Medal Event, if they qualify).

Men's 1500m Freestyle Final: Aryan Nehra at 1.14A M (July 30). (Medal Event) PARA SWIMMING

Men's 50m Freestyle S7 Heats: Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni at 3.44 PM.

Men's 50m Freestyle S7 Final: Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni at 12.46 AM (July 30). (Medal Event, if they qualify). WEIGHTLIFTING:

Women's 77kg Final: Sanjana at 2.00 PM. (Medal Event).

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in