India's CWG 2026 schedule on July 29: Full list of events on Day 7, timings in IST & all you need to know

At least 13 medals will be on offer for India on Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 on Wednesday. While Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Satyanathan will be competing in the men's long jump final, as many as six boxers in men's and women's categories combined have the opportunity to assure the country a medal, if they win their respective quarterfinals.
Besides boxing, athletics will have the biggest representation on Day 7 for India as Manpreet Kaur (women's shot put) and Parun Choudhary (women's 3000m steeplechase final) will also be competing in their respective medal events. One of the medal favourtires Tajinderpal Singh Toor will also be in action during his qualifying event.
In swimming, Sajan Prakash and Aneesh S Gowda will be in action men's 200m freestyle heats. They will compete in the final, provided the duo qualify. Aryan Nehra will be among for a medal in the men's 1500m final.
ATHLETICS
PARA ATHLETICS
BOXING
LAWN BOWLS
SWIMMING
PARA SWIMMING
WEIGHTLIFTING: