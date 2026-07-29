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India's CWG 2026 schedule on July 29: Full list of events on Day 7, timings in IST & all you need to know

As many as six boxers will have a chance to assure a medal each for India on Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2026. Besides, Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Satyanathan will be competing in the men's long jump final in athletics.

Koushik Paul
Updated29 Jul 2026, 12:12 AM IST
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India's Murali Sreeshankar in action during the men's long jump qualifying round group A at CWG.
India's Murali Sreeshankar in action during the men's long jump qualifying round group A at CWG. (REUTERS)
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At least 13 medals will be on offer for India on Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 on Wednesday. While Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Satyanathan will be competing in the men's long jump final, as many as six boxers in men's and women's categories combined have the opportunity to assure the country a medal, if they win their respective quarterfinals.

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Besides boxing, athletics will have the biggest representation on Day 7 for India as Manpreet Kaur (women's shot put) and Parun Choudhary (women's 3000m steeplechase final) will also be competing in their respective medal events. One of the medal favourtires Tajinderpal Singh Toor will also be in action during his qualifying event.

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In swimming, Sajan Prakash and Aneesh S Gowda will be in action men's 200m freestyle heats. They will compete in the final, provided the duo qualify. Aryan Nehra will be among for a medal in the men's 1500m final.

ATHLETICS

  • Men's Shot Put Qualifying: Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Group A) and Samardeep Singh Gill (Group B) at 3.35 PM.
  • Men's 200m Heats: Animesh Kujur at 4.02 PM (Heat 4).
  • Men's Long Jump Final: Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Satyanathan at 11.54 PM. (Medal Event).
  • Men's 400m Hurdles Heats: Yashas Palaksha (Heat 1) and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan (Heat 2) at 12.03 AM (July 30).
  • Women's Shot Put Final: Manpreet Kaur at 12.31 AM (July 30). (Medal Event).
  • Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final: Parul Choudhary at 2.05 AM (July 30). (Medal Event).

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PARA ATHLETICS

  • Men's Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Final: Devender Kumar and Sagar Thayat at 12.55 AM (July 30). (Medal Event).
  • Men's 100m T47 Final: Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath and Dilip Mahadu Gavit at 1.42 AM (July 30). (Medal Event).

BOXING

  • Women's 51kg Quarterfinal: Sakshi Choudhary vs Caitlin Fryers (Northern Ireland) at 4.45 PM.
  • Women's 70kg Quarterfinal: Arundhati Choudhary vs Morgan Henderson (New Zealand) at 5.30 PM.
  • Men's 60kg Quarterfinal: Sachin Siwach vs Treasure Moremi (Botswana) at 6.15 PM.
  • Men's 80kg Quarterfinal: Ankush Yadav vs Jade Micock (Seychelles) at 7.00 PM.
  • Men's 90 kg Quarterfinal: Narender Berwal vs Michael Seko (Samoa) at 7.30 PM.
  • Women's 57kg Quarterfinal: Jaismine Lamboria vs Elise Glynn (England) at 11 PM.

LAWN BOWLS

  • Men's Pairs Sectional Play: Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh vs Namibia at 8.55 PM.
  • Women's Singles Section Play: Nayanmoni Saikia vs Caroline Whitehead (Isle of Man) at 1.10 AM (July 30).

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SWIMMING

  • Men's 200m Freestyle Heats: Sajan Prakash (Heat 4) and Aneesh S Gowda (Heat 5) at 3.12 PM.
  • Men's 200m Freestyle Final: Sajan Prakash and Aneesh S Gowda at 11.51 PM. (Medal Event, if they qualify).
  • Men's 1500m Freestyle Final: Aryan Nehra at 1.14A M (July 30). (Medal Event)

PARA SWIMMING

  • Men's 50m Freestyle S7 Heats: Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni at 3.44 PM.
  • Men's 50m Freestyle S7 Final: Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni at 12.46 AM (July 30). (Medal Event, if they qualify).

WEIGHTLIFTING:

  • Women's 77kg Final: Sanjana at 2.00 PM. (Medal Event).

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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