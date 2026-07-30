India's CWG 2026 schedule on July 30: Full list of events on Day 8, timings in IST & all you need to know

Neeraj Chopra will be biggest attraction on Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 as the two-time Olympic medallist Indian javelin thrower takes the field in qualification on July 30. Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh are also the two other Indian javelin throwers in the fray.
Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill will be in action in men's shot put final, hoping to increase the country's medal tally. Among other notable games in athletics, Animesh Kujur will be in action in the semifinals of men's 200m sprint.
With six out of seven medals so far, the Indian weightlifting contingent will have another chance to increase the tally as Martina Devi Maibam (women's 86kg) and Lovepreet Singh (men's 110kg) take the match.
ATHLETICS AND PARA ATHLETICS
LAWN BOWLS
TRACK CYCLING AND PARA TRACK CYCLING
WEIGHTLIFTING
So far, India has won 12 medals -- two gold, seven silver and three bronze. 10 more will be added as the same number of boxers have assured India of at least a bronze by entering in the semifinals of their respective events.
India's medal winners at CWG 2026 so far are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Gulveer Singh (silver, men's 10,000m), Harjinder Kaur (silver, weightlifting), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa K. Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting).
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