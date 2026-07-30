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India's CWG 2026 schedule on July 30: Full list of events on Day 8, timings in IST & all you need to know

On Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2026, two-time Olympic medallist Indian javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra will be the biggest attraction in Glasgow.

Koushik Paul
Updated30 Jul 2026, 11:06 AM IST
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India's Neeraj Chopra ahead of the marquee men's javelin event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow.
India's Neeraj Chopra ahead of the marquee men's javelin event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow.(PTI)
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Neeraj Chopra will be biggest attraction on Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 as the two-time Olympic medallist Indian javelin thrower takes the field in qualification on July 30. Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh are also the two other Indian javelin throwers in the fray.

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Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill will be in action in men's shot put final, hoping to increase the country's medal tally. Among other notable games in athletics, Animesh Kujur will be in action in the semifinals of men's 200m sprint.

Also Read | CWG 2026: Why Rumesh Pathirage is considered a threat to Neeraj & Nadeem?

With six out of seven medals so far, the Indian weightlifting contingent will have another chance to increase the tally as Martina Devi Maibam (women's 86kg) and Lovepreet Singh (men's 110kg) take the match.

ATHLETICS AND PARA ATHLETICS

  • Men's Decathlon 100m: Tejaswin Shankar at 2.40 PM.
  • Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying (Group A): Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh at 2.55 PM.
  • Men's Decathlon Long Jump: Tejaswin Shankar at 3.20 PM.
  • Men's Triple Jump Qualifying: Selva Prabhu Thirumaran and Praveen Chithravel at 4.55 PM.
  • Men's Decathlon Shot Put: Tejaswin Shankar at 5.10 PM.
  • Men's 400m Semifinals: Vishal TK at 5.40 PM (Semifinal 1).
  • Men's Shot Put Final: Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill at 11.30 PM. (Medal Event)
  • Men's 200m Semifinals: Animesh Kujur at 11.37 PM (Semifinal 2).
  • Men's Decathlon High Jump: Tejaswin Shankar at 11.38 PM.
  • Women's Discus Throw Final: Nidhi Rani and Seema at 1.10 AM (July 31) (Medal Event).
  • Men's Decathlon 400m: Tejaswin Shankar at 1.30 AM (July 31).
  • Women's 5000m Final: Parul Chaudhary at 1.48 AM (July 31) (Medal Event).

LAWN BOWLS

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  • Men's Pairs Sectional Play, Section B Round 3: India (Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar) vs Botswana (Kaizer Geche and Charles Diteko) at 7.30 PM.
  • Women's Singles Sectional Play, Section C Round 3: Nayanmoni Saikia vs Emma Firyana Saroji (Malaysia) at 8.55 PM.

TRACK CYCLING AND PARA TRACK CYCLING

  • Women's C4-C5 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying: Lisha Das at 4.06 PM.
  • Men's Team Sprint Qualifying: India (David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam) at 5.07 PM.
  • Women's C4-C5 4000m Individual Pursuit Finals (subject to qualification): Lisha Das at 9.44PM (Medal Event).
  • Men's Team Spri nt Finals (subject to qualification): India (David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam) at 10.50 PM (Medal Event).

WEIGHTLIFTING

  • Women's 86kg Final: Martina Devi Maibam at 6.30 PM (Medal Event).
  • Men's 110kg Final: Lovepreet Singh at 11 PM (Medal Event).

India's medals at CWG 2026 so far

So far, India has won 12 medals -- two gold, seven silver and three bronze. 10 more will be added as the same number of boxers have assured India of at least a bronze by entering in the semifinals of their respective events.

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Also Read | Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem H2H: A look at IND vs PAK javelin rivalry

India's medal winners at CWG 2026 so far are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Gulveer Singh (silver, men's 10,000m), Harjinder Kaur (silver, weightlifting), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa K. Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting).

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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