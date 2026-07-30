India's CWG 2026 schedule on July 30: Full list of events on Day 8, timings in IST & all you need to know

Neeraj Chopra will be biggest attraction on Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 as the two-time Olympic medallist Indian javelin thrower takes the field in qualification on July 30. Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh are also the two other Indian javelin throwers in the fray.

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Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill will be in action in men's shot put final, hoping to increase the country's medal tally. Among other notable games in athletics, Animesh Kujur will be in action in the semifinals of men's 200m sprint.

With six out of seven medals so far, the Indian weightlifting contingent will have another chance to increase the tally as Martina Devi Maibam (women's 86kg) and Lovepreet Singh (men's 110kg) take the match.

ATHLETICS AND PARA ATHLETICS

Men's Decathlon 100m: Tejaswin Shankar at 2.40 PM.

Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying (Group A): Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh at 2.55 PM.

Men's Decathlon Long Jump: Tejaswin Shankar at 3.20 PM.

Men's Triple Jump Qualifying: Selva Prabhu Thirumaran and Praveen Chithravel at 4.55 PM.

Men's Decathlon Shot Put: Tejaswin Shankar at 5.10 PM.

Men's 400m Semifinals: Vishal TK at 5.40 PM (Semifinal 1).

Men's Shot Put Final: Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill at 11.30 PM. (Medal Event)

Men's 200m Semifinals: Animesh Kujur at 11.37 PM (Semifinal 2).

Men's Decathlon High Jump: Tejaswin Shankar at 11.38 PM.

Women's Discus Throw Final: Nidhi Rani and Seema at 1.10 AM (July 31) (Medal Event).

Men's Decathlon 400m: Tejaswin Shankar at 1.30 AM (July 31).

Women's 5000m Final: Parul Chaudhary at 1.48 AM (July 31) (Medal Event). LAWN BOWLS

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Men's Pairs Sectional Play, Section B Round 3: India (Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar) vs Botswana (Kaizer Geche and Charles Diteko) at 7.30 PM.

Women's Singles Sectional Play, Section C Round 3: Nayanmoni Saikia vs Emma Firyana Saroji (Malaysia) at 8.55 PM. TRACK CYCLING AND PARA TRACK CYCLING

Women's C4-C5 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying: Lisha Das at 4.06 PM.

Men's Team Sprint Qualifying: India (David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam) at 5.07 PM.

Women's C4-C5 4000m Individual Pursuit Finals (subject to qualification): Lisha Das at 9.44PM (Medal Event).

Men's Team Spri nt Finals (subject to qualification): India (David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam) at 10.50 PM (Medal Event). WEIGHTLIFTING

Women's 86kg Final: Martina Devi Maibam at 6.30 PM (Medal Event).

Men's 110kg Final: Lovepreet Singh at 11 PM (Medal Event). India's medals at CWG 2026 so far So far, India has won 12 medals -- two gold, seven silver and three bronze. 10 more will be added as the same number of boxers have assured India of at least a bronze by entering in the semifinals of their respective events.

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Also Read | Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem H2H: A look at IND vs PAK javelin rivalry

India's medal winners at CWG 2026 so far are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Gulveer Singh (silver, men's 10,000m), Harjinder Kaur (silver, weightlifting), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa K. Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting).

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in