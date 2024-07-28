India’s Day 2 at Paris Olympics 2024: Indian shooter Arjun Babuta qualifies for men’s 10m air rifle final

Paris Olympics 2024: Today is the second day of the Paris Olympics 2024, and all eyes are on PV Sindhu and Manu Bhaker. The two-time Olympic medallist shuttler began her Paris Olympics campaign with a resounding straight-game win over Maldives’ Fathimath Abdul Razzaq while Bhaker stands on the cusp of history. In Rowing, India's lone rower, Balraj Panwar, qualified for the quarter-final in the Men’s Single Sculls event. In shooting, despite a sluggish start, Ramita Jindal has qualified for the final of the women's 10m air rifle. She aggregated 631.5 to become the second shooter from the country after pistol exponent Manu Bhaker to secure a berth in the final. Elavenil Valarivan succumbed to pressure to miss out despite being among the contenders, finishing 10th at the Olympic Games on Sunday.

Rowing: India's Balraj Panwar qualifies for quarter-finals Balraj Panwar, India's sole representative at the event, pulled off a clinical performance to qualify for the quarter-finals in men's rowing at the Paris Games today. Panwar, who hails from Haryana, finished second in the repechages of men's single sculls by clocking 7:12.41s.

Monaco's rower Quentin finished at the top with a time of 7:10.00s. Indonesian rower La Memo settled for third place with a time of 7:19.60s.

Badminton: PV Sindhu begins her Olympics campaign with a win over Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq PV Sindhu began her Olympics campaign with a resounding straight-game win over Fathimath Abdul Razzaq of the Maldives in the women's singles group stage match on Sunday. Sindhu dispatched her lower-ranked opponent 21-9 21-6 in the Group M fixture.

"It was a good start, I am happy. I was able to get used to the court and the atmosphere. It has been a long time, coming back after three years, it's a very special one. 2016 (Olympics) was different and 2020 (2021) was completely different. It is a sort of mixture of both," Sindhu said.

Shooting: Ramita Jindal qualifies for final, Elavenil Valarivan just missed out on qualification India shooter Ramita Jindal qualified for the final after finishing 5th with a score of 631.5. However, another Indian shooter, Elavenil Valarivan, missed out on qualification. Valarivan suffered another heartbreak in the women's 10m air rifle event in the ongoing Paris Olympics on Sunday at the National Shooting Center.

Elavenil ended the first series with a score of 105.8 and finished inside the top five. She moved to the second spot in the second series, but as the event proceeded, she floundered in her final shots, which led to her downfall.

Shooter Arjun Babuta has qualified for the men's 10m air rifle final after finishing seventh in the qualification round at the Paris Olympics. He was dropped from 5th to 7th, despite scoring 104.9 in Series 2

Sandeep Singh has started slowly and is not even in the top 25.

Women's 10m Air Pistol Final: Manu Bhaker Manu Bhaker shoots 10.1 and 10.2 in Series 4 of Stage 2. Her total is 181.2 and is currently third in the race.

Table Tennis: Sreeja Akula enters round of 32 Sreeja Akula, India’s top-ranked table tennis player, entered the round of 32 with a clinical 4-0 win over Sweden’s Christina Kallberg at the Paris Olympics today. Sreeja registered a 11-4, 11-9, 11-7, 11-8 victory in 30 minutes over the Swede.

Indian table tennis ace Achanta Sharath Kamal crashes out of the Paris Olympics men's singles competition, losing 2-4 to Deni Kozul of Slovenia.

Swimming Swimmer Srihari Nataraj fails to qualify for 100 m backstroke semifinal after finishing 33rd with a timing of 55.01s.

Dhinidhi Desinghu clocks 2:06.96 in women's 200m freestyle event to finish 23rd in overall standings, fails to advance to semifinals.

Boxing India's Nikhat Zareen progresses to 50 kg women's pre-quarterfinals with 5-0 win over Maxi Karina Kloetzer of Germany.

List of the events that are yet to happen Badminton Men's Singles (Group stage): Prannoy HS vs Fabian Roth (Germany): 8.00 pm

Archery Women's Team (Quarter-finals): India (Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari) vs France/Netherlands — 5.45 pm

Women's Team (Semi-finals): 7.17 pm onwards