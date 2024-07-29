India’s Day 3 at Paris Olympics 2024: Today is the third day of the Paris Olympics 2024. Manu Bhaker placed herself for a second Olympic medal as she combined with Sarabjot Singh to make the bronze playoff in the 10m air pistol mixed team

India’s Day 3 at Paris Olympics 2024: Today is the third day of the Paris Olympics 2024, and all eyes are on Indian shooters Manu Bhaker, Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta. Earlier today, Manu Bhaker placed herself for a second Olympic medal as she combined with Sarabjot Singh to make the bronze playoff in the 10m air pistol mixed team. In Badminton, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto lost to the world number four pair in a one-sided second Group C clash in Women's Doubles. Indian players in hockey and table tennis will also be competing in the initial rounds of the sports events today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Badminton Women's Doubles (Group stage): Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa were defeated by the world number four pair of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida of Japan today in the Paris Olympics. Crasto and Ponnappa lost to the world number four pair by 11-21, 12-21 in a one-sided second Group C clash.

Men's doubles (Group stage): The star Indian men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be hoping to continue with their winning momentum at the Paris Olympics, despite their second Group C match against Germany's Marvin Seidel and Mark Lamsfuss being cancelled due to Mark facing a knee injury, making their third game a must-win one. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification: Manu Bhaker placed herself for a second Olympic medal as she combined with Sarabjot Singh to make the bronze playoff in the 10m air pistol mixed team. Bhaker and Sarabjot finished with a total of 580 to make the medal round to be held on Tuesday.

The other Indian pair of Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema finished 10th with a score of 576 and failed to make it to the medal rounds.

Men's Trap Qualification: Prithviraj Tondaiman finishes 28th. He missed three clay pigeons to drop to 28th in the first round in a field of 30 shooters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10m Air Rifle Women's Final: Ramita Jindal missed out on a medal as she finished in seventh spot in the final of the 10-metre air rifle women's competition at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday.

Events to be played later in the day Badminton * Men's singles (Group stage): Lakshya Sen vs Julien Carraggi (Belgium) -- 5:30 pm

Shooting * 10m Air Rifle Men's Final: Arjun Babuta -- 3:30 pm {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hockey * Men's Pool B Match: India vs Argentina -- 4:15 pm

Archery: * Men's team quarterfinals: Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav -- 6:30 pm

Table tennis * Women's Singles (Round of 32): Sreeja Akula vs Jian Zeng (Singapore) -- 11:30pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!