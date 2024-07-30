India’s Day 4 at Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh win 2nd bronze, Manika Batra storms into round of 16

India’s Day 3 at Paris Olympics 2024: Today is the 4th day of the Paris Olympics 2024. Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh defeated the Korean team to secure the bronze medal in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event in the Paris Olympics. In rowing, Balraj Panwar finished fifth in single sculls quarterfinals

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published30 Jul 2024, 04:50 PM IST
India’s Day 4 at Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh win 2nd bronze, Manika Batra storms into round of 16
India’s Day 4 at Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh win 2nd bronze, Manika Batra storms into round of 16

India’s Day 4 at Paris Olympics 2024: Today is the fourth day of the Paris Olympics 2024, and all eyes were on 10 m Air Pistol Mixed Team event in which Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh were competing against the South Korean team. The duo defeated the Korean team to secure the bronze medal in the Paris Olympics. Ace shooter Bhaker scripted history to become the first Indian athlete in post-independence era to win two Olympic medals in a single edition of the Games. In rowing, Balraj Panwar finished fifth in single sculls quarterfinals and will now fight for 13-24 places. Indian players in hockey, archery, boxing and Badminton will also compete in other sports events today.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot duo brings 2nd bronze medal to India

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Manu-Sarabjot duo for their achievement at the Paris Olympics 2024, saying, “Our shooters continue to make us proud!”

Shooting

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh defeated South Korea to secure the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, marking a historic achievement at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here’s how India, others have done on Day 4

The Indian pair defeated the Koreans 16-10 to earn the country its second medal at the quadrennial showpiece. In the process, Bhaker became the first Indian post-independence to bag two medals in a single edition of the Games.

Rowing

Men's single sculls quarterfinals: Balraj Panwar finished fifth in his quarterfinal heat race of the men's single sculls event in the Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4 and will now fight for minor positions.

The 25-year-old clocked 7 minutes and 5.10 seconds in quarterfinals heat 4 to be relegated to semifinals C/D, meant for rowers to compete for positions 13th to 24th.

Also Read | Nadal loses his likely last match against Djokovic at Paris Olympics 2024

Events to be played later in the day

Hockey

Men's Pool B Match: India vs Ireland -- 4:45 pm

Archery

Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round: Ankita Bhakat (5:15pm) and Bhajan Kaur (5:30pm)

Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round: Dhiraj Bommadevara (10:45pm)

Badminton

Men's doubles (Group stage): Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Alfian Fajar and Muhammad Rian Ardianto (Indonesia) -- 5:30pm

Also Read | Olympics: Manika Batra becomes 1st Indian paddler to reach pre-quarterfinals

Women's Doubles (Group stage): Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu (Australia) -- 6:20pm

Boxing

Men's 51kg Round of 16: Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba (Zambia) -- 7:15pm

Women's 57kg Round of 32: Jaismine Lamboria vs Nesthy Petecio (Philippines) -- 9:25pm

Women's 54kg Round of 16: Preeti Pawar vs Yeni Marcela Arias (Colombia) -- 1:20 am (July 31).

Shooting

Trap Men's Qualification: Prithviraj Tondaiman

Trap Women's Qualification: Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 04:50 PM IST
HomeSportsSports NewsIndia’s Day 4 at Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh win 2nd bronze, Manika Batra storms into round of 16

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    183.00
    03:56 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    2.8 (1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics

    318.00
    03:59 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    -3.35 (-1.04%)

    Tata Steel

    164.05
    03:46 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    1.2 (0.74%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    348.50
    03:58 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    10.7 (3.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fine Organic Industries

    5,875.45
    03:47 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    522.2 (9.75%)

    Computer Age Management Services

    4,692.20
    03:51 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    409.8 (9.57%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    200.00
    03:57 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    17.1 (9.35%)

    Kansai Nerolac Paints

    304.85
    03:44 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    23.35 (8.29%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,864.001,030.00
      Chennai
      70,451.001,094.00
      Delhi
      69,970.00-409.00
      Kolkata
      70,933.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue