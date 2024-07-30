India’s Day 3 at Paris Olympics 2024: Today is the 4th day of the Paris Olympics 2024. Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh defeated the Korean team to secure the bronze medal in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event in the Paris Olympics. In rowing, Balraj Panwar finished fifth in single sculls quarterfinals

India’s Day 4 at Paris Olympics 2024: Today is the fourth day of the Paris Olympics 2024, and all eyes were on 10 m Air Pistol Mixed Team event in which Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh were competing against the South Korean team. The duo defeated the Korean team to secure the bronze medal in the Paris Olympics. Ace shooter Bhaker scripted history to become the first Indian athlete in post-independence era to win two Olympic medals in a single edition of the Games. In rowing, Balraj Panwar finished fifth in single sculls quarterfinals and will now fight for 13-24 places. Indian players in hockey, archery, boxing and Badminton will also compete in other sports events today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Manu-Sarabjot duo for their achievement at the Paris Olympics 2024, saying, “Our shooters continue to make us proud!"

Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh defeated South Korea to secure the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, marking a historic achievement at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian pair defeated the Koreans 16-10 to earn the country its second medal at the quadrennial showpiece. In the process, Bhaker became the first Indian post-independence to bag two medals in a single edition of the Games.

Rowing Men's single sculls quarterfinals: Balraj Panwar finished fifth in his quarterfinal heat race of the men's single sculls event in the Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4 and will now fight for minor positions.

The 25-year-old clocked 7 minutes and 5.10 seconds in quarterfinals heat 4 to be relegated to semifinals C/D, meant for rowers to compete for positions 13th to 24th. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Events to be played later in the day Hockey Men's Pool B Match: India vs Ireland -- 4:45 pm

Archery Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round: Ankita Bhakat (5:15pm) and Bhajan Kaur (5:30pm)

Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round: Dhiraj Bommadevara (10:45pm) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Badminton Men's doubles (Group stage): Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Alfian Fajar and Muhammad Rian Ardianto (Indonesia) -- 5:30pm

Women's Doubles (Group stage): Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu (Australia) -- 6:20pm

Boxing Men's 51kg Round of 16: Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba (Zambia) -- 7:15pm {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Women's 57kg Round of 32: Jaismine Lamboria vs Nesthy Petecio (Philippines) -- 9:25pm

Women's 54kg Round of 16: Preeti Pawar vs Yeni Marcela Arias (Colombia) -- 1:20 am (July 31).

Shooting Trap Men's Qualification: Prithviraj Tondaiman {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trap Women's Qualification: Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!