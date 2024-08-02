India’s Day 7 at Paris Olympics 2024: Today is the 7th day of the Paris Olympics 2024. Manu Bhaker, aiming for a 3rd medal, qualified for the 25m sports pistol final. In Archery, Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara advanced to the Mixed Team semi-final.

India's Day 7 at Paris Olympics 2024: Today is the seventh day of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, and all eyes were on ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker and Balraj Panwar. Ace shooter Bhaker, who has scripted history to become the first Indian athlete in the post-independence era to win two Olympic medals in a single edition of the Games, was ranked third after the precision round of women's 25m Pistol, where she scored 294-7x. She had yet to set her Rapid series. In Archery, Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara advanced to the Mixed Team semi-final. The Indian men's hockey team will be facing Australia in its Group match. Indian players in archery, boxing and Badminton will also compete in other sports events today.

Singh finds herself outside the top eight spots as shooters ranked first to eighth after the precision and rapid stage in the qualification event will advance to tomorrow's (August 3) final.

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker, aiming for a hat-trick of medals in Paris, qualified for the 25m sports pistol final in second place with a score of 590 at the Olympic Games.

Men's Skeet Qualification Day 1: Anantjeet Singh Naruka - 1.00 pm

Archery Mixed Team (1/8 Eliminations): Indian archers Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara entered the mixed team semi-final in the archery after beating Pablo Acha Gonzales and Elia Canales of Spain 5-3.

Rowing Men's Single Sculls Finals (Final D): India's Balraj Panwar finished fifth in the final D of the men's singles sculls event at the Paris Olympics on Friday. Panwar clocked 7:02.37 in the final D round, ending India's rowing campaign at the Summer Games.

Judo Women's 78kg (Elimination round of 32):India's Tulika Maan conceded defeat against Cuba's Idalys Ortiz in the judo women's 78kg round of 32 event at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Friday.

Tulika Maan suffered a 10-0 defeat against Idalys Ortiz. The match ended in just 28 seconds.

Golf Men's Individual Finals (Round 2): Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar - 12.30 pm

Events to be played later in the day Sailing Women's Dinghy (Race 3): Nethra Kumanan - 3.45 pm

Women's Dinghy (Race 4):Nethra Kumanan - 4.53 pm

Men's Dinghy (Race 3): Vishnu Saravanan - 7.05 pm

Men's Dinghy (Race 4): Vishnu Saravanan - 8.15 pm

Hockey Men's Tournament (Group stage):India vs Australia - 4.45 pm

Badminton Men's singles quarterfinals:Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei)-- 6:30 pm

Athletics Women's 5,000m (Heat 1):Ankita Dhyani - 9.40 pm

Women's 5,000m (Heat 2): Parul Chaudhary - 10.06 pm

Men's Shot Put (Qualification):Tajinderpal Singh Toor - 11.40 pm