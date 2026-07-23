India's July 24 schedule at CWG 2026: Which Indian athletes will be in action on Day 2? Timings in IST & where to watch

Swimmer Srihari Nataraj will be the biggest Indian name in action of Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 in Glasgow on Friday (July 24). The CWG 2026 got underway on Thursday with the Indian Lawn Bowls teams starting their campaign om positive notes.
Competing in the men's 50m backstroke event, Nataraj will be in action in the qualification round and if qualifies, would be competing in the semifinals.
Among the Lawn Bowls teams, India's Putul Sonowal, who stunned world champion Ryan Bexter on the opening day, will be facing Cecil Alexander of Falkland Islands in the sectional singles event. In the women's category, India's Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki face South Africa.
In boxing, India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam will be in action against Scotland's Aaron Cullen in the 55kg category in a round of 32 clash.
LAWN BOWLS
ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS
BOXING
SWIMMING & PARA SWIMMING
PARA POWERLIFTING
Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the CWG 2026 in India. The CWG 2026 events will be televised on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu & Kannada) channels in India. Live streaming of CWG 2026 events are available on Sony LIV app.
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