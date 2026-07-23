India's July 24 schedule at CWG 2026: Which Indian athletes will be in action on Day 2? Timings in IST & where to watch

Swimmer Srihari Nataraj will be the biggest Indian name in action of Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 in Glasgow on Friday (July 24). The CWG 2026 got underway on Thursday with the Indian Lawn Bowls teams starting their campaign om positive notes.

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Competing in the men's 50m backstroke event, Nataraj will be in action in the qualification round and if qualifies, would be competing in the semifinals.

Among the Lawn Bowls teams, India's Putul Sonowal, who stunned world champion Ryan Bexter on the opening day, will be facing Cecil Alexander of Falkland Islands in the sectional singles event. In the women's category, India's Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki face South Africa.

In boxing, India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam will be in action against Scotland's Aaron Cullen in the 55kg category in a round of 32 clash.

India's July 24 schedule at CWG 2026 LAWN BOWLS

7:30 PM IST - Women’s Pairs Sectional Play - Section B, Round 2 - India (Rupa Rani Tirkey & Pinki) vs South Africa (Thabelo Muvhango & Jacqui janse van Rensburg)

10:20 PM IST - Men’s Singles Sectional Play - Section D, Round 2 - Putul Sonowal vs Cecil Alexander (Falkland Islands) ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

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2:30 PM IST - Men’s Team Final and Individual Qualification - Subdivision 1 - Tapeswaranath Das, Swathish Kaitheri Puthalath, Tapan Mohanty, Yogeshwar Singh BOXING

11 PM IST - Men’s 55kg, Round of 32 - Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs Aaron Cullen (SCO) SWIMMING & PARA SWIMMING

3:40 PM IST - Men’s 100m Freestyle S13 Heat 1 - R.V.V.B.K. Budigina

3:56 PM IST - Men’s 50m Backstroke Heat 4 - Srihari Nataraj

Midnight IST - Men’s 100m Freestyle S13 Final - R.V.V.B.K. Budigina (Subject to qualification)

12:29 AM IST - Men’s 50m Backstroke Semifinals - Srihari Nataraj (Subject to qualification) PARA POWERLIFTING

5:40 PM IST - Men’s Lightweight - Ashok, Parmjeet Kumar

7:24 PM IST - Women’s Lightweight - Jaspreet Kaur, Suman Devi

10:40 PM IST - Women’s Heavyweight - Kasthuri Rajamani

12:29 AM IST - Men’s Heavyweight - Jhandu Kumar, Sudhir

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Where to watch CWG 2026 in India? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the CWG 2026 in India. The CWG 2026 events will be televised on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu & Kannada) channels in India. Live streaming of CWG 2026 events are available on Sony LIV app.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in