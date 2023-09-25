India’s medal tally at Asian Games 2023 places it among top nations1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 01:06 PM IST
India have excelled in shooting and rowing at Asian Games 2023. Now, the Indian women's cricket team is playing for gold against Sri Lanka.
India have made its mark at the Asian Games 2023, excelling in specific sports that brought a total of 10 medals for the country. Interestingly, the medal distribution is evenly split between shooting and rowing, each contributing five medals to India's tally.
