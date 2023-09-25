India have made its mark at the Asian Games 2023, excelling in specific sports that brought a total of 10 medals for the country. Interestingly, the medal distribution is evenly split between shooting and rowing, each contributing five medals to India's tally.

In shooting, India's performance was striking, bringing home one gold, one silver, and three bronze medals. The gold was secured by the men's 10m air rifle team, consisting of Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Divyansh Singh Panwar, elevating India's status in the highly-competitive event. A silver medal was claimed by the women's 10m air rifle team while individual athletes contributed the three bronze medals.

Equally impressive was India's rowing team, although they didn't claim the top podium. With two silver and three bronze medals, the rowers showed consistency and teamwork. The men's lightweight double sculls and men's eight categories added silver medals to the count. Meanwhile, bronze medals came from the men's pair, men's four, and men's quadruple sculls events.

India are making a strong showing at the Asian Games 2023, with a current total of 10 medals, positioning itself alongside Hong Kong and Uzbekistan in the overall tally.

China dominate the medal table, boasting 28 gold, 11 silver and 5 bronze medals, totalling a staggering 45 medals. They are followed by the Republic of Korea and Japan, both with 18 medals each, although Korea have a higher number of golds. India are ahead of Chinese Taipei (4 medals), Macao (2), Ira (4) and Indonesia (4).

Ind vs SL cricket

Indian women’s cricket team will be eyeing gold today as they face Sri Lanka in the final. The T20 match is ongoing as India have set a target of 116/7. Smriti Mandhana has scored 46 off 45 balls while Jemimah Rodrigues 42 off 40 balls. No other batter managed to score in double digits.

