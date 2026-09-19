India's September 20 schedule at Asian Games 2026: Quimcy Dsouza aims bronze, India eye final entry in women's cricket

India will have the opportunity to open their Asian Games 2026 medal count on Sunday (September 20) when Teqball player Quimcy Dsouza competes in the bronze medal match against Japan’s Yuina Sakamoto in the early morning. While the Asian Games officially began on Saturday, several events including in Teqball started a couple of days back.

Advertisement

Having finished on top of Group A with four points from two games, Dsouza stumbled in front of Sumaya of Indonesia in the women's singles semifinals. Notably, the Indian had beaten Japanese Sakamoto in the group stage.

Also Read | India men's team hit with setback due to kit delay ahead of Asian Games 2026

Meanwhile, several other Indian athletes will begin their medal hunt on Sunday across multiple disciplines. Shooters Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod will aim for podium finishes in the women’s 10m air rifle event. The trio will compete for both individual and team medals.

The Indian women’s hockey team will also begin their campaign on the day, facing Uzbekistan in its opening group-stage match. The men’s side will take on Indonesia in their first match of the tournament. However, the biggest match of the day will be in women's cricket when India take on Bangladesh.

Advertisement

India's Day 2 schedule at Asian Games 2026

Time (IST) Sports Athletes 5:10 AM MMA Suchika Tariyal vs Altanchimeg Baigalmaa (Mongolia) in Women's Traditional 60kg Quarterfinal 5:30 AM Wushu Suraj Singh Mayanglambam in Men's Changquan Final. 6:15 AM Shooting Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod in Women's 10m Air Rifle Individual Qualifying and Team Final 6:30 AM Teqball Quimcy Dsouza vs Yuina Sakamoto (Japan) in Women's Singles Bronze Medal match. 6:30 AM Table Tennis India vs Indonesia in Women's Team Group F match 7 AM Teqball Quimcy Dsouza/Mohamed Anas Beg vs Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen/Gia Ngih Trinh (Vietnam) in Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal match. 7:22 AM Swimming Akash Mani in Men's 100m Freestyle Heat 5 7:30 AM Hockey India vs Uzbekistan in Women's Pool B match 7:37 AM Swimming Utkarsh Patil and Rishabh Das in Men's 100m Backstroke Heat 3 9 AM Table Tennis India vs Indonesia in Men's Team Group F match 10:30 AM Cricket India vs Bangladesh in Women's Semifinal 11 AM Shooting Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod in Women's 10m Air Rifle Individual Final (subject to qualification) 11 AM MMA Varun Sanyal vs. TBC in Men's Traditional 77kg Quarterfinal 11:30 AM Hockey India vs Indonesia in Men's Pool A match 11:30 AM Badminton India vs Kazakhstan in Women's Team first round. 12:30 PM Table Tennis India vs Singapore in Women's Team Group F match 3 PM Table Tennis India vs Iran in Men's Team Group F match. 3:10 PM Wushu Aparna vs Sogand Sinkaeichetan (Iran) in Women's 52kg Sanda Round of 16. 4:50 PM Wushu Vikrant Baliyan vs Soheil Mousavi (Iran) in Men's 75kg Sanda Round of 16

Indian cricketers start with bang Defending their title, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team started with a bang in the quarterfinals against host Japan. Bowling first at the Korogo Sports Park in Nisshin, India rode on spinner Shree Charani's four-wicket haul to bundle out Japan for just 57 in 19.5 overs.

In reply, India romped home in just five overs with eight wickets in hand. Shafali Verma top-scored with 15-ball unbeaten 40 in the chase. On the other hand, Bangladesh entered the semifinals without breaking a sweat after their quarterfinal match against China was washed out due to rain.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Games officially declared open

Bangladesh qualified for the final due to their higher rank than the Chinese women's cricket team in the ICC T20I Women's Team Rankings.

Advertisement

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in