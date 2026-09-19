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India's September 20 schedule at Asian Games 2026: Quimcy Dsouza aims bronze, India eye final entry in women's cricket

The Indian team will be eyeing a entry in the final of women's cricket event at Asian Games 2026 on September 20. Among the medal hopefuls, Teqball player Quimcy Dsouza will take on Japan’s Yuina Sakamoto in the bronze medal match.

Koushik Paul
Updated19 Sep 2026, 07:35 PM IST
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India's Shafali Verma (L) and Richa Ghosh after winning the quarterfinal against Japan at Asian Games 2026.
India's Shafali Verma (L) and Richa Ghosh after winning the quarterfinal against Japan at Asian Games 2026.(PTI)
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India will have the opportunity to open their Asian Games 2026 medal count on Sunday (September 20) when Teqball player Quimcy Dsouza competes in the bronze medal match against Japan’s Yuina Sakamoto in the early morning. While the Asian Games officially began on Saturday, several events including in Teqball started a couple of days back.

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Having finished on top of Group A with four points from two games, Dsouza stumbled in front of Sumaya of Indonesia in the women's singles semifinals. Notably, the Indian had beaten Japanese Sakamoto in the group stage.

Also Read | India men's team hit with setback due to kit delay ahead of Asian Games 2026

Meanwhile, several other Indian athletes will begin their medal hunt on Sunday across multiple disciplines. Shooters Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod will aim for podium finishes in the women’s 10m air rifle event. The trio will compete for both individual and team medals.

The Indian women’s hockey team will also begin their campaign on the day, facing Uzbekistan in its opening group-stage match. The men’s side will take on Indonesia in their first match of the tournament. However, the biggest match of the day will be in women's cricket when India take on Bangladesh.

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India's Day 2 schedule at Asian Games 2026

Time (IST)SportsAthletes
5:10 AMMMASuchika Tariyal vs Altanchimeg Baigalmaa (Mongolia) in Women's Traditional 60kg Quarterfinal
5:30 AMWushuSuraj Singh Mayanglambam in Men's Changquan Final.
6:15 AMShootingElavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod in Women's 10m Air Rifle Individual Qualifying and Team Final
6:30 AMTeqballQuimcy Dsouza vs Yuina Sakamoto (Japan) in Women's Singles Bronze Medal match.
6:30 AMTable TennisIndia vs Indonesia in Women's Team Group F match
7 AMTeqballQuimcy Dsouza/Mohamed Anas Beg vs Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen/Gia Ngih Trinh (Vietnam) in Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal match.
7:22 AMSwimmingAkash Mani in Men's 100m Freestyle Heat 5
7:30 AMHockeyIndia vs Uzbekistan in Women's Pool B match
7:37 AMSwimmingUtkarsh Patil and Rishabh Das in Men's 100m Backstroke Heat 3
9 AMTable TennisIndia vs Indonesia in Men's Team Group F match
10:30 AMCricketIndia vs Bangladesh in Women's Semifinal
11 AMShootingElavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod in Women's 10m Air Rifle Individual Final (subject to qualification)
11 AMMMAVarun Sanyal vs. TBC in Men's Traditional 77kg Quarterfinal
11:30 AMHockeyIndia vs Indonesia in Men's Pool A match
11:30 AMBadmintonIndia vs Kazakhstan in Women's Team first round.
12:30 PMTable TennisIndia vs Singapore in Women's Team Group F match
3 PMTable TennisIndia vs Iran in Men's Team Group F match.
3:10 PMWushuAparna vs Sogand Sinkaeichetan (Iran) in Women's 52kg Sanda Round of 16.
4:50 PMWushuVikrant Baliyan vs Soheil Mousavi (Iran) in Men's 75kg Sanda Round of 16

Indian cricketers start with bang

Defending their title, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team started with a bang in the quarterfinals against host Japan. Bowling first at the Korogo Sports Park in Nisshin, India rode on spinner Shree Charani's four-wicket haul to bundle out Japan for just 57 in 19.5 overs.

In reply, India romped home in just five overs with eight wickets in hand. Shafali Verma top-scored with 15-ball unbeaten 40 in the chase. On the other hand, Bangladesh entered the semifinals without breaking a sweat after their quarterfinal match against China was washed out due to rain.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Games officially declared open

Bangladesh qualified for the final due to their higher rank than the Chinese women's cricket team in the ICC T20I Women's Team Rankings.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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