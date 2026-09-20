India's September 21 schedule at Asian Games: Rudrankksh Patil leads air rifle gold chase, IND vs PAK on cards in TT

India have a packed Day 3 at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday, with medal sessions in shooting, wushu, swimming and soft tennis. After Elavenil Valarivan’s two silvers on Sunday, the men’s 10m air rifle trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon and Parth Rakesh Mane lead the next medal brief. India will also play Pakistan twice in table tennis.
The women’s cricket team is already in the gold-medal match after beating Bangladesh by 114 runs in the semi-final. That final against Sri Lanka is on Tuesday, so Monday is a rest day for the cricketers and a heavy day for shooters, swimmers and team sports.
The first medal chance comes at 5:30 AM IST, when Nyeman Wangsu contests the women’s Changquan final. At the same time, Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena start mixed-doubles group matches in soft tennis, and the men’s sepak takraw team face Japan.
From 6:15 AM IST, Patil, Dhillon and Mane shoot the men’s 10m air rifle individual qualification and the team final. The individual final, if any Indian qualifies, is at 9:00 AM. Skeet also begins at 6:30 AM for both men and women, with team finals on Day 1 of that programme.
|Time (IST)
|Sports
|Athletes
|5:30 AM
|Wushu
|Women's Changquan final (medal event) - Nyeman Wangsu
|5:30 AM
|Soft tennis
|Mixed doubles, Group B, Match 1 - Aadhya Tiwari, Jay Meena vs Viva Chao, Chanroseka Khun (Cambodia)
|5:30 AM
|Sepak takraw
|Men's team regu, Preliminary group B - India vs Japan
|6:15 AM
|Shooting
|Men's 10 m air rifle individual qualification - Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Rakesh Mane, Rudrankksh Patil
|6:30 AM
|Shooting
|Men's 10 m air rifle team final (medal event) - Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Rakesh Mane, Rudrankksh Patil
|6:30 AM
|Soft tennis
|Mixed doubles, Group B, Match 2 - Aadhya Tiwari, Jay Meena vs Bud Nyamdori, Enkhkhuslen Ganbaatar (Mongolia)
|6:30 AM
|Shooting
|Men's skeet individual qualification Day 1 - Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka
|6:30 AM
|Shooting
|Women's skeet individual qualification Day 1 - Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhariwal, Razia Dhillon
|6:30 AM
|Shooting
|Women's skeet team final Day 1 - Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhariwal, Razia Dhillon
|6:30 AM
|Table tennis
|Women's team, Group F - India vs Pakistan
|6:32 AM
|Swimming
|Men's 50m backstroke heats - Rishabh Das, Srihari Nataraj
|6:46 AM
|Swimming
|Men's 50m freestyle heats - Akash Mani
|6:50 AM
|Swimming
|Men's 50m freestyle heats - Heer Gitesh Shah
|7:10 AM
|Swimming
|Men's 100m breaststroke heats - Dhanush Suresh
|7:30 AM
|Soft tennis
|Mixed doubles, Group B, Match 3 - Aadhya Tiwari, Jay Meena vs Kim Yeon-hwa, Park Jaekyu (South Korea)
|7:44 AM
|Swimming
|Men's 4x200m freestyle relay heats - Sajan Prakash, Aneesh Gowda, Vedaant Madhavan, Dhakshan Shashikumar
|8:30 AM onwards
|MMA
|Women's traditional 60kg semi-final - Suchika Tariyal (India), Teo Hui Hoon (Singapore)
|8:30 AM onwards
|Boxing
|Men's 70kg Round of 32 - Sumit, Bunjong Sinciri (Thailand) | Bout listed around 2:45 PM
|9:00 AM
|Shooting
|Men's 10 m air rifle individual final (medal event) - Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Rakesh Mane, Rudrankksh Patil | Subject to qualification
|9:00 AM
|Soft tennis
|Mixed doubles first round - Aadhya Tiwari, Jay Meena | Subject to qualification
|9:30 AM
|Hockey
|Women's pool B - India vs Indonesia
|9:45 AM
|Kabaddi
|Men's team, Group A - India vs Japan
|10:30 AM
|Soft tennis
|Mixed doubles quarterfinals - Aadhya Tiwari, Jay Meena | Subject to qualification
|11:30 AM
|Badminton
|Men's team. Round of 16 - India vs Bangladesh
|12:00 PM
|Soft tennis
|Mixed doubles semifinals - Aadhya Tiwari, Jay Meena | Subject to qualification
|1:30 PM
|Soft tennis
|Mixed doubles final (medal event) - Aadhya Tiwari, Jay Meena | Subject to qualification
|1:30 PM
|Swimming
|Men's 50m backstroke final (medal event) - Rishabh Das, Srihari Nataraj | Subject to qualification
|1:42 PM
|Swimming
|Men's 50m freestyle final (medal event) - Akash Mani, Heer Gitesh Shah | Subject to qualification
|2:08 PM
|Swimming
|Men's 100m breaststroke final (medal event) - Dhanush Suresh | Subject to qualification
|2:43 PM
|Swimming
|Men's 4x200m freestyle relay final (medal event) - India | Subject to qualification
|3:00 PM onwards
|Wushu
|Women's sanda 60kg, Round of 16 - Roshibina Devi
|3:30 PM
|Table Tennis
|Men's team, Group F - India vs Pakistan
|3:50 PM onwards
|Wushu
|Men's sanda 56kg, Round of 16 - Aryan
|4:15 PM
|Kabaddi
|Women's team Group A - India vs Bangladesh
Women’s table tennis play Pakistan in Group F at 6:30 AM IST. The men’s team meet Pakistan at 3:30 PM. Women’s hockey face Indonesia at 9:30 AM. Men’s kabaddi play Japan at 9:45 AM and women’s kabaddi take on Bangladesh at 4:15 PM. The men’s badminton team open their knockout campaign against Bangladesh at 11:30 AM.
Suchika Tariyal meets Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon in the women’s traditional 60kg MMA semi-final from 8:30 AM. Boxer Sumit faces Thailand’s Bunjong Sinsiri in the men’s 70kg round of 32. Later, Roshibina Devi and Aryan enter wushu sanda last-16 ties.
Sunday left India with two shooting silvers and a cricket final already booked. Monday’s main draws for home viewers are the air-rifle range and the India-Pakistan table tennis ties.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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