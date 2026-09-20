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India's September 21 schedule at Asian Games: Rudrankksh Patil leads air rifle gold chase, IND vs PAK on cards in TT

The first medal chance comes at 5:30 AM IST, when Nyeman Wangsu contests the women’s Changquan final. At the same time, Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena start mixed-doubles group matches in soft tennis, and the men’s sepak takraw team face Japan.

Aachal Maniyar
Published20 Sep 2026, 11:56 PM IST
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India's September 21 schedule at Asian Games 2026
India's September 21 schedule at Asian Games 2026(HT_PRINT)
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India have a packed Day 3 at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday, with medal sessions in shooting, wushu, swimming and soft tennis. After Elavenil Valarivan’s two silvers on Sunday, the men’s 10m air rifle trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon and Parth Rakesh Mane lead the next medal brief. India will also play Pakistan twice in table tennis.

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The women’s cricket team is already in the gold-medal match after beating Bangladesh by 114 runs in the semi-final. That final against Sri Lanka is on Tuesday, so Monday is a rest day for the cricketers and a heavy day for shooters, swimmers and team sports.

Also Read | What are Asian Games 2026 medals made of? All you need to know

Shooters and wushu open the medal window

The first medal chance comes at 5:30 AM IST, when Nyeman Wangsu contests the women’s Changquan final. At the same time, Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena start mixed-doubles group matches in soft tennis, and the men’s sepak takraw team face Japan.

From 6:15 AM IST, Patil, Dhillon and Mane shoot the men’s 10m air rifle individual qualification and the team final. The individual final, if any Indian qualifies, is at 9:00 AM. Skeet also begins at 6:30 AM for both men and women, with team finals on Day 1 of that programme.

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Time (IST)SportsAthletes
5:30 AMWushuWomen's Changquan final (medal event) - Nyeman Wangsu
5:30 AMSoft tennisMixed doubles, Group B, Match 1 - Aadhya Tiwari, Jay Meena vs Viva Chao, Chanroseka Khun (Cambodia)
5:30 AMSepak takrawMen's team regu, Preliminary group B - India vs Japan
6:15 AMShooting Men's 10 m air rifle individual qualification - Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Rakesh Mane, Rudrankksh Patil
6:30 AMShootingMen's 10 m air rifle team final (medal event) - Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Rakesh Mane, Rudrankksh Patil
6:30 AMSoft tennisMixed doubles, Group B, Match 2 - Aadhya Tiwari, Jay Meena vs Bud Nyamdori, Enkhkhuslen Ganbaatar (Mongolia)
6:30 AMShootingMen's skeet individual qualification Day 1 - Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka
6:30 AMShootingWomen's skeet individual qualification Day 1 - Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhariwal, Razia Dhillon
6:30 AMShootingWomen's skeet team final Day 1 - Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhariwal, Razia Dhillon
6:30 AMTable tennisWomen's team, Group F - India vs Pakistan
6:32 AMSwimmingMen's 50m backstroke heats - Rishabh Das, Srihari Nataraj
6:46 AMSwimmingMen's 50m freestyle heats - Akash Mani
6:50 AMSwimmingMen's 50m freestyle heats - Heer Gitesh Shah
7:10 AMSwimmingMen's 100m breaststroke heats - Dhanush Suresh
7:30 AMSoft tennisMixed doubles, Group B, Match 3 - Aadhya Tiwari, Jay Meena vs Kim Yeon-hwa, Park Jaekyu (South Korea)
7:44 AMSwimmingMen's 4x200m freestyle relay heats - Sajan Prakash, Aneesh Gowda, Vedaant Madhavan, Dhakshan Shashikumar
8:30 AM onwardsMMAWomen's traditional 60kg semi-final - Suchika Tariyal (India), Teo Hui Hoon (Singapore)
8:30 AM onwardsBoxingMen's 70kg Round of 32 - Sumit, Bunjong Sinciri (Thailand) | Bout listed around 2:45 PM
9:00 AMShootingMen's 10 m air rifle individual final (medal event) - Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Rakesh Mane, Rudrankksh Patil | Subject to qualification
9:00 AMSoft tennisMixed doubles first round - Aadhya Tiwari, Jay Meena | Subject to qualification
9:30 AMHockeyWomen's pool B - India vs Indonesia
9:45 AMKabaddiMen's team, Group A - India vs Japan
10:30 AMSoft tennisMixed doubles quarterfinals - Aadhya Tiwari, Jay Meena | Subject to qualification
11:30 AMBadmintonMen's team. Round of 16 - India vs Bangladesh
12:00 PMSoft tennisMixed doubles semifinals - Aadhya Tiwari, Jay Meena | Subject to qualification
1:30 PMSoft tennisMixed doubles final (medal event) - Aadhya Tiwari, Jay Meena | Subject to qualification
1:30 PMSwimmingMen's 50m backstroke final (medal event) - Rishabh Das, Srihari Nataraj | Subject to qualification
1:42 PMSwimmingMen's 50m freestyle final (medal event) - Akash Mani, Heer Gitesh Shah | Subject to qualification
2:08 PMSwimmingMen's 100m breaststroke final (medal event) - Dhanush Suresh | Subject to qualification
2:43 PMSwimmingMen's 4x200m freestyle relay final (medal event) - India | Subject to qualification
3:00 PM onwardsWushuWomen's sanda 60kg, Round of 16 - Roshibina Devi
3:30 PMTable TennisMen's team, Group F - India vs Pakistan
3:50 PM onwardsWushuMen's sanda 56kg, Round of 16 - Aryan
4:15 PMKabaddiWomen's team Group A - India vs Bangladesh

Team sports take centre stage

Women’s table tennis play Pakistan in Group F at 6:30 AM IST. The men’s team meet Pakistan at 3:30 PM. Women’s hockey face Indonesia at 9:30 AM. Men’s kabaddi play Japan at 9:45 AM and women’s kabaddi take on Bangladesh at 4:15 PM. The men’s badminton team open their knockout campaign against Bangladesh at 11:30 AM.

Suchika Tariyal meets Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon in the women’s traditional 60kg MMA semi-final from 8:30 AM. Boxer Sumit faces Thailand’s Bunjong Sinsiri in the men’s 70kg round of 32. Later, Roshibina Devi and Aryan enter wushu sanda last-16 ties.

Also Read | Who is Suchika Tariyal? MMA star assures historic medal for India at Asian Games

Sunday left India with two shooting silvers and a cricket final already booked. Monday’s main draws for home viewers are the air-rifle range and the India-Pakistan table tennis ties.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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