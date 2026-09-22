India's September 23 schedule at Asian Games: Mirabai Chanu leads 49kg gold chase, India vs China on cards in badminton

India have a packed Day 5 at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday, with medal sessions in shooting, weightlifting, equestrian and wushu. After a busy opening stretch, Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Manu Bhaker lead the next medal brief. India will also play China in the men’s badminton team semifinal.
The women’s cricket team is off after its gold-medal match on Tuesday, so Wednesday is a rest day for the cricketers and a heavy day for shooters, lifters and team sports. Chanu is chasing the one major medal missing from her cabinet. She is also targeting a long-sought snatch mark.
|Time (IST)
|Sports
|Athletes
|5:30 AM
|Soft tennis
|Men's singles quarterfinal - Jay Meena vs Sherwin Nuguit (Philippines)
|5:30 AM
|Sepak takraw
|Men's team regu, Group B - India vs Philippines
|5:30 AM
|Esports
|eFootball quarterfinal - Daniel, Chinmay Sahoo | Subject to qualification
|5:40 AM
|Rowing
|Men's single sculls heats - Balraj Panwar
|6:00 AM
|Rowing
|Men's double sculls heats - Satnam Singh, Salman Khan
|6:15 AM
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air pistol individual qualification - Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Suruchi Inder Singh
|6:15 AM
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air pistol, team final (medal event) - Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Suruchi Inder Singh
|6:30 AM
|Shooting
|Men's skeet individual qualification Day 3 and team final (medal event) - Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka
|6:30 AM
|Shooting
|Women's skeet individual qualification Day 3 and team final (medal event) - Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhariwal, Razia Dhillon
|6:30 AM
|Equestrian
|Eventing team and individual cross-country (medal events) - Fouaad Mirza, Arjan Singh Nagra, Ashish Limaye
|6:30 AM
|Table tennis
|Mixed doubles, round of 32 - Harmeet Desai, Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Mohamed Ismail, Fathimath Ali (Maldives)
|6:30 AM onwards
|Fencing
|Women's foil individual, Pool stage - Mina Devi Naorem, Joys Ashitha Stalinraj
|6:30 AM
|Canoe sprint
|Men's Kayak four 500m heats - Oinam Arjun Singh, Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, Naocha Singh Laitonjam
|6:42 AM
|Swimming
|Men's 100m butterfly heats - Benediction Rohit, Sajan Prakash
|6:50 AM
|Canoe sprint
|Women's Canoe single 200m heats - Megha Pradeep
|6:50 AM
|Rowing
|Men's pair heats - Jaswinder Singh, Nitin Kumar
|7:03 AM
|Swimming
|Men's 200m freestyle heats - Vedaant Madhavan, Aneesh Gowda
|7:10 AM
|Table tennis
|Mixed doubles, Round of 32 - Manush Shah, Diya Chitale vs Chanul Kulappuwawadu, Bimandee Swarna (Sri Lanka)
|7:10 AM
|Canoe sprint
|Women's Kayak double 500m heats - Parvathy Geetha, Soniya Devi Phairembam
|7:10 AM
|Rowing
|Women's four heats - Poonam, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam, Gurbani Kaur
|8:15 AM onwards
|Fencing
|Men's sabre individual, pool stage - Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma, Karan Singh
|8:30 AM
|Soft tennis
|Men's singles semifinal - Jay Meena | Subject to qualification
|8:30 AM
|Kabaddi
|Women's team, Group A - India vs Iran
|8:30 AM onwards
|Boxing
|Men's 80 kg, Round of 16 - Ankush vs Hamsa Vogel (Bahrain)
|9:00 AM
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air pistol individual final (medal event) - Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Suruchi Inder Singh | Subject to qualification
|9:45 AM
|Kabaddi
|Men's team, Group A - India vs Bangladesh
|10:00 AM
|Weightlifting
|Women's 49 kg, Group A final (medal event) - Mirabai Chanu
|10:15 AM onwards
|Table tennis
|Mixed doubles, Round of 16 - Both Indian pairs | Subject to qualification
|10:30 AM
|Squash
|Men's singles, Round of 32 - Abhay Singh vs Arkaradet Arkarahirunya (Thailand)
|10:40 AM
|Canoe sprint
|Men's Kayak double 500m heats - Prohit Baroi, Prasanna Kumar CS
|11:00 AM
|Shooting
|Women's skeet individual final (medal event) - Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhariwal, Razia Dhillon| Subject to qualification
|11:15 AM
|Squash
|Women's singles, Round of 32 - Tanvi Khanna vs Dami Kim (South Korea)
|11:20 AM
|Rowing
|Lighweight men's double sculls heats - Ujjwal Kumar Singh, Rohit
|11:30 AM
|Badminton
|Men's team semifinal - India vs China
|11:30 AM
|Hockey
|Women's Pool B - India vs Thailand
|12:00 PM
|Squash
|Men's singles, Round of 32 - Veer Chotrani vs Shamil Wakeel (Sri Lanka)
|12:15 PM
|Soft tennis
|Men's singles final (medal event) - Jay Meena | Subject to qualification
|12:30 PM
|Shooting
|Men's skeet individual final (medal event) - Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka| Subject to qualification
|1:30 PM
|Weightlifting
|Women's 53 kg Group A final (medal event) - Gyaneshwari Yadav
|1:38 PM
|Swimming
|Men's 100m butterfly final (medal event) - Benediction Rohit, Sajan Prakash | Subject to qualification
|1:54 PM
|Swimming
|Men's 200m freestyle final (medal event) - Vedaant Madhavan, Aneesh Gowda | Subject to qualification
|2:30 PM onwards
|Wushu
|Women's sanda 60 kg semifinal - Roshibina Devi vs Thania Kusumaningtyas (Indonesia)
The first medal window opens at 6:15 AM IST, when Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Suruchi Inder Singh shoot the women’s 10m air pistol individual qualification and the team final. The individual final, if any Indian qualifies, is at 9:00 AM.
Skeet also wraps its three-day programme at 6:30 AM for both men and women, with team medals on the line and individual finals later in the morning. Fouaad Mirza, Arjan Singh Nagra and Ashish Limaye ride the eventing cross-country medal round at the same time.
Chanu takes the platform in the women’s 49kg Group A final at 10:00 AM. Gyaneshwari Yadav follows in the women’s 53kg final at 1:30 PM. Soft tennis’s Jay Meena is already in the men’s singles quarterfinal at 5:30 AM against the Philippines’ Sherwin Nuguit, with a possible semifinal and gold-medal match later if he keeps winning.
Women’s kabaddi play Iran in Group A at 8:30 AM. The men’s team meet Bangladesh at 9:45 AM. Women’s hockey face Thailand at 11:30 AM, the same slot as the men’s badminton team semifinal against China after India beat Japan in the quarterfinals. A win there puts India in the gold-medal match.
Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade and Manush Shah/Diya Chitale open mixed-doubles knockout play from 6:30 AM. Boxer Ankush meets Bahrain’s Hamsa Vogel in the men’s 80kg last-16. Later, Roshibina Devi enters the women’s sanda 60kg semifinal against Indonesia’s Thania Kusumaningtyas from 2:30 PM.
Fencing runs all day if Mina Devi Naorem, Joys Ashitha Stalinraj, Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma or Karan Singh keep winning pools. Rowing and canoe sprint are heats-only, so Wednesday is about reaching later rounds. Swimming finals in the 100m butterfly and 200m freestyle sit in the afternoon if Sajan Prakash, Benedicton Rohit, Vedaant Madhavan or Aneesh Gowda qualify.
Wednesday’s mix of confirmed finals and qualification-dependent medal bouts gives India several routes to add to the tally.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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