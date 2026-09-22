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India's September 23 schedule at Asian Games: Mirabai Chanu leads 49kg gold chase, India vs China on cards in badminton

Asian Games 2026 schedule: The first medal window opens at 6:15 AM IST, when Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Suruchi Inder Singh shoot the women’s 10m air pistol individual qualification and the team final. On the other hand, Mirabai Chanu is chasing the one major medal missing from her cabinet. 

Aachal Maniyar
Published22 Sep 2026, 10:39 PM IST
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Mirabai Chanu trains for the Asian Games at coach Vijay Sharma’s academy in Modinagar.
Mirabai Chanu trains for the Asian Games at coach Vijay Sharma’s academy in Modinagar.(HT_PRINT)
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India have a packed Day 5 at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday, with medal sessions in shooting, weightlifting, equestrian and wushu. After a busy opening stretch, Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Manu Bhaker lead the next medal brief. India will also play China in the men’s badminton team semifinal.

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The women’s cricket team is off after its gold-medal match on Tuesday, so Wednesday is a rest day for the cricketers and a heavy day for shooters, lifters and team sports. Chanu is chasing the one major medal missing from her cabinet. She is also targeting a long-sought snatch mark.

India's Day 5 schedule at Asian Games 2026

Time (IST)SportsAthletes
5:30 AMSoft tennisMen's singles quarterfinal - Jay Meena vs Sherwin Nuguit (Philippines)
5:30 AMSepak takrawMen's team regu, Group B - India vs Philippines
5:30 AMEsportseFootball quarterfinal - Daniel, Chinmay Sahoo | Subject to qualification
5:40 AMRowing Men's single sculls heats - Balraj Panwar
6:00 AMRowingMen's double sculls heats - Satnam Singh, Salman Khan
6:15 AMShootingWomen's 10m air pistol individual qualification - Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Suruchi Inder Singh
6:15 AMShootingWomen's 10m air pistol, team final (medal event) - Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Suruchi Inder Singh
6:30 AMShootingMen's skeet individual qualification Day 3 and team final (medal event) - Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka
6:30 AMShootingWomen's skeet individual qualification Day 3 and team final (medal event) - Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhariwal, Razia Dhillon
6:30 AMEquestrianEventing team and individual cross-country (medal events) - Fouaad Mirza, Arjan Singh Nagra, Ashish Limaye
6:30 AMTable tennisMixed doubles, round of 32 - Harmeet Desai, Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Mohamed Ismail, Fathimath Ali (Maldives)
6:30 AM onwardsFencingWomen's foil individual, Pool stage - Mina Devi Naorem, Joys Ashitha Stalinraj
6:30 AMCanoe sprint Men's Kayak four 500m heats - Oinam Arjun Singh, Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, Naocha Singh Laitonjam
6:42 AMSwimming Men's 100m butterfly heats - Benediction Rohit, Sajan Prakash
6:50 AMCanoe sprintWomen's Canoe single 200m heats - Megha Pradeep
6:50 AMRowing Men's pair heats - Jaswinder Singh, Nitin Kumar
7:03 AMSwimmingMen's 200m freestyle heats - Vedaant Madhavan, Aneesh Gowda
7:10 AMTable tennisMixed doubles, Round of 32 - Manush Shah, Diya Chitale vs Chanul Kulappuwawadu, Bimandee Swarna (Sri Lanka)
7:10 AMCanoe sprintWomen's Kayak double 500m heats - Parvathy Geetha, Soniya Devi Phairembam
7:10 AMRowingWomen's four heats - Poonam, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam, Gurbani Kaur
8:15 AM onwardsFencing Men's sabre individual, pool stage - Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma, Karan Singh
8:30 AMSoft tennisMen's singles semifinal - Jay Meena | Subject to qualification
8:30 AMKabaddi Women's team, Group A - India vs Iran
8:30 AM onwardsBoxing Men's 80 kg, Round of 16 - Ankush vs Hamsa Vogel (Bahrain)
9:00 AMShooting Women's 10m air pistol individual final (medal event) - Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Suruchi Inder Singh | Subject to qualification
9:45 AMKabaddiMen's team, Group A - India vs Bangladesh
10:00 AMWeightliftingWomen's 49 kg, Group A final (medal event) - Mirabai Chanu
10:15 AM onwardsTable tennisMixed doubles, Round of 16 - Both Indian pairs | Subject to qualification
10:30 AMSquashMen's singles, Round of 32 - Abhay Singh vs Arkaradet Arkarahirunya (Thailand)
10:40 AMCanoe sprintMen's Kayak double 500m heats - Prohit Baroi, Prasanna Kumar CS
11:00 AMShooting Women's skeet individual final (medal event) - Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhariwal, Razia Dhillon| Subject to qualification
11:15 AMSquashWomen's singles, Round of 32 - Tanvi Khanna vs Dami Kim (South Korea)
11:20 AMRowing Lighweight men's double sculls heats - Ujjwal Kumar Singh, Rohit
11:30 AMBadmintonMen's team semifinal - India vs China
11:30 AMHockeyWomen's Pool B - India vs Thailand
12:00 PMSquash Men's singles, Round of 32 - Veer Chotrani vs Shamil Wakeel (Sri Lanka)
12:15 PMSoft tennisMen's singles final (medal event) - Jay Meena | Subject to qualification
12:30 PMShooting Men's skeet individual final (medal event) - Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka| Subject to qualification
1:30 PMWeightlifting Women's 53 kg Group A final (medal event) - Gyaneshwari Yadav
1:38 PMSwimmingMen's 100m butterfly final (medal event) - Benediction Rohit, Sajan Prakash | Subject to qualification
1:54 PMSwimmingMen's 200m freestyle final (medal event) - Vedaant Madhavan, Aneesh Gowda | Subject to qualification
2:30 PM onwardsWushu Women's sanda 60 kg semifinal - Roshibina Devi vs Thania Kusumaningtyas (Indonesia)

Shooters and lifters open the medal window

The first medal window opens at 6:15 AM IST, when Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Suruchi Inder Singh shoot the women’s 10m air pistol individual qualification and the team final. The individual final, if any Indian qualifies, is at 9:00 AM.

Skeet also wraps its three-day programme at 6:30 AM for both men and women, with team medals on the line and individual finals later in the morning. Fouaad Mirza, Arjan Singh Nagra and Ashish Limaye ride the eventing cross-country medal round at the same time.

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Also Read | Asian Games 2026 medal tally: Where does India sit in updated standings?

Chanu takes the platform in the women’s 49kg Group A final at 10:00 AM. Gyaneshwari Yadav follows in the women’s 53kg final at 1:30 PM. Soft tennis’s Jay Meena is already in the men’s singles quarterfinal at 5:30 AM against the Philippines’ Sherwin Nuguit, with a possible semifinal and gold-medal match later if he keeps winning.

Team sports take centre stage

Women’s kabaddi play Iran in Group A at 8:30 AM. The men’s team meet Bangladesh at 9:45 AM. Women’s hockey face Thailand at 11:30 AM, the same slot as the men’s badminton team semifinal against China after India beat Japan in the quarterfinals. A win there puts India in the gold-medal match.

Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade and Manush Shah/Diya Chitale open mixed-doubles knockout play from 6:30 AM. Boxer Ankush meets Bahrain’s Hamsa Vogel in the men’s 80kg last-16. Later, Roshibina Devi enters the women’s sanda 60kg semifinal against Indonesia’s Thania Kusumaningtyas from 2:30 PM.

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Also Read | How did Suchika Tariyal miss out on Asian Games 2026 final spot despite draw?

Fencing runs all day if Mina Devi Naorem, Joys Ashitha Stalinraj, Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma or Karan Singh keep winning pools. Rowing and canoe sprint are heats-only, so Wednesday is about reaching later rounds. Swimming finals in the 100m butterfly and 200m freestyle sit in the afternoon if Sajan Prakash, Benedicton Rohit, Vedaant Madhavan or Aneesh Gowda qualify.

Wednesday’s mix of confirmed finals and qualification-dependent medal bouts gives India several routes to add to the tally.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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