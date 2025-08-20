India's squad for Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Singh to lead in Rajgir as Men in Blue aim 2026 FIH World Cup spot

Hockey India on Wednesday announced the 18-member senior men's team for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be held at the recently developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar from 29 August to 7 September. India are named in Pool A with China, Kazakhstan and Japan. Pakistan and Oman withdrew from the tournament, with Bangladesh and Kazakhstan named as replacements.

Veteran drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will continue to lead the side in the continental tournament. The squad overall features a strong group of experienced campaigners, with depth and balance across all departments.

The goalkeeping duties will be shared by the dependable Krishan B Pathak and Suraj Karkera. In defence, Harmanpreet and Amit Rohidas will be joined by Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, and Jugraj Singh, providing solidity at the back. The midfield engine room comprises Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, and Hardik Singh.

Leading the attack, the forward line will be spearheaded by Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, and Dilpreet Singh, offering plenty of firepower to trouble opposition defences. Nilam Sanjeep Xess and Selvam Karthi have been named as Alternate Athletes.

As a qualifier for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium-Netherlands 2026, the Asia Cup 2025 also serves as a platform for all the teams to qualify for the global event directly. India will start their campaign against China on 29 August, and face Japan two days later. India plays Kazakhstan on 1 September.

The top two teams from the group stage enter the Super 4s. The top two teams in the Super 4s advance to the final on 7 September.