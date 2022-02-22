1 min read.Updated: 22 Feb 2022, 02:18 PM ISTLivemint
R Praggnanandhaa, who in 2016 became the youngest international master in history at age 10, beat world number one Magnus Carlsen in an online chess championship
India's teen prodigy R Praggnanandhaa has won praise from business tycoon Anand Mahindra, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Chess champion Viswanathan Anand for a stunning victory at the Airthings Masters rapid chess tournament.
Praggnanandhaa, who in 2016 became the youngest international master in history at age 10, beat world number one Magnus Carlsen in an online chess championship on Monday.
Other Indian legendary chess players such as Viswanathan Anand and Pentala Harikrishna have also beaten Carlsen, but Praggnandhaa is the youngest since the Norwegian became world champion in 2013.
Anand Mahindra congratulated the 16-year-old boy on Twitter by saying, "There’s a lesson here being taught by this young man: It’s only when we ENJOY our work & our challenges that we can achieve our full potential".
Viswanathan Anand, a five-time world champion and acclaimed as the greatest chess player India has produced, tweeted: "Always proud of our talents! Very good day for @rpragchess."