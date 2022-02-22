Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India's teen beats world's chess champion; Viswanathan, Tendulkar congratulate

India's teen beats world's chess champion; Viswanathan, Tendulkar congratulate

R Praggnanandhaa beat world number one Magnus Carlsen in an online chess championship
1 min read . 02:18 PM IST Livemint

R Praggnanandhaa, who in 2016 became the youngest international master in history at age 10, beat world number one Magnus Carlsen in an online chess championship

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India's teen prodigy R Praggnanandhaa has won praise from business tycoon Anand Mahindra, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Chess champion Viswanathan Anand for a stunning victory at the Airthings Masters rapid chess tournament.

Other Indian legendary chess players such as Viswanathan Anand and Pentala Harikrishna have also beaten Carlsen, but Praggnandhaa is the youngest since the Norwegian became world champion in 2013.

Anand Mahindra congratulated the 16-year-old boy on Twitter by saying, "There’s a lesson here being taught by this young man: It’s only when we ENJOY our work & our challenges that we can achieve our full potential".

Viswanathan Anand, a five-time world champion and acclaimed as the greatest chess player India has produced, tweeted: "Always proud of our talents! Very good day for @rpragchess."

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also joined in the praise for Chennai-born Praggnanandhaa, widely regarded as a future world title challenger.

"What a wonderful feeling it must be for Pragg. All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced & decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical!," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

"Best wishes on a long & successful chess career ahead. You've made India proud!"

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also heaped praise on Praggnanandhaa.

"What an achievement from @rpragchess to beat @MagnusCarlsen. An achievement the entire country is proud of," tweeted Ashwin.

"It's about time to go to bed as I don't think I will have dinner at 2.30 in the morning," a visibly calm Praggnanandhaa said after the 39-move victory playing black.

