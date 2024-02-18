India's woman clinch maiden Badminton Asia Team championship as teenager Anmol Kharb shines
India's young talent Anmol Kharb showcased her skills in the ultimate match, emerging victorious once more and clinching the prestigious title for India in a historic fashion
India's badminton champions PV Sindhu, Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly and 17-year old Anmol Kharb created history on Sunday as they defeated Thailand to clinch maiden Badminton Asia Team Championships. The nail-biting finals witnessed multiple up and downs for India as the team initially secured a 2-0 lead but then Thailand pushed itself to level the score at 2-2, necessitating a decisive final game.