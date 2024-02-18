India's badminton champions PV Sindhu, Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly and 17-year old Anmol Kharb created history on Sunday as they defeated Thailand to clinch maiden Badminton Asia Team Championships. The nail-biting finals witnessed multiple up and downs for India as the team initially secured a 2-0 lead but then Thailand pushed itself to level the score at 2-2, necessitating a decisive final game. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's young talent Anmol Kharb showcased her skills in the ultimate match, emerging victorious once more and clinching the prestigious title for India in a historic fashion.

"It is a great moment for Indian badminton. I give a lot of credit to these youngsters. They displayed great spirit, they were supporting each other and the atmosphere was just like it was when India won the Thomas Cup. So this is a special moment for India," former India coach Vimal Kumar told PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India received a confident start from two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who returned to the game after a four-month injury-induced hiatus. The former world champion demonstrated a resurgence in her aggressive form, utilizing her power and precise shot placement to convincingly defeat the 17th-ranked player in the world, Supanida Katethong, with a score of 21-12, 21-12 in the first singles match, thereby giving India a 1-0 lead in the competition

