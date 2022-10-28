Inside the chess cheating scandal: ‘It was a ticking time bomb’10 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 01:40 AM IST
Hans Moke Niemann, 19, took the fast track from private-school kid in New York City to chess grandmaster—then came the accusations
A month before Magnus Carlsen and 19-year-old American grandmaster Hans Moke Niemann found themselves battling each other at the center of a high-profile chess cheating scandal, they were two guys pushing pawns on the beach in Miami.