Inspired by India's Neeraj Chopra, Sri Lankan javelin ace Rumesh Pathirage explains what it takes to breach 90m mark

Javelin wasn't Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage's first love. Instead it was cricket, especially fast bowling as the Sri Lankan dreamt of representing his country at the top level. Born in Kalutara, south of the Sri Lankan capital Colombo, Pathirage played cricket until 2019 and even clocked 134kmph during a nationwide talent search.

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But life took a different turn while he studying at the St Peter's College in, Colombo, where his talent at throwing sports grabbed limelight - in discuss throw and shot put. It was his father, who encouraged Pathirage into athletics, with the 23-year-old finally choosing javelin.

The decision turned out to be life changing as Pathirage has become a new world-wide sensation, especially with his consistent performances at the highest level in 2026. In a sport that has been dominated by India's Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, Pathirage emerged as the new face of world javelin with three 90m-plus throws in 2026.

What it takes to breach 90m mark in javelin? Like a hundred or a five-wicket haul in cricket, breaching the 90m mark in javelin is considered to be the high-point in the sport. Having said that, a lot of factors have to be in place for one to throw past the 90, mark. For Pathirage, who crossed that mark thrice in 2026, its all mental and physical. “The 90m mark is both mental and physical,” Pathirage told TOI.

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“Everything has to be right with both the body and mind to surpass this barrier. My goal for this year was to throw 88m and do that consistently. So breaking 90m three times is really special,” added the Sri Lankan, who walked away with the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 with an effort of 88.55m at the rain-soaked Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium.

In the absence of two-time Olympic medallist and 2023 champion Neeraj Chopra, Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav won silver and bronze respectively with efforts of 85.72m (personal best) and 84.35m.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra out of Asian Games 2026 due to ankle injury

Rumesh Pathirage's breakthrough 2026 Pathirage was invited by Neeraj to the inaugural NC Classic javelin competition in Bengaluru in July last year. The Indian, who hosted the event, took the top spot with a throw of 86.18m, while Pathirage was third with 84.34m. But the tables were turned this year.

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Pathirage won all the three competitions that Neeraj took part in 2026. He won the Doha Diamond League in June with the Indian finishing fourth. The Sri Lankan then won the gold in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with Chopra taking the silver. In the Lausanne Diamond League in August, Pathirage clinched the top spot with Chopra again finishing second.

In an astounding statistic, Pathirage has finished on top in 13 of the 14 events he has competed in this year. He has finished second in the remaining one event. He has won titles in four Diamond League meetings, besides winning the Diamond League Final, World Athletics Ultimate Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Pathirage called Neeraj as his inspiration. “Seeing what he’s achieved is a big inspiration to me. He competed very well this year before he got injured, and he pushed me in meets like the Doha Diamond League, Commonwealth Games, and Lausanne Diamond League. I wish him a speedy recovery and hope we have more great battles next year,” he said.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in