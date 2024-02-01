Budget 2024: India today has 80 chess grandmasters compared to 20 in 2010, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Chess prodigy and our No. 1 ranked player Praggnanandhaa put up a stiff fight against world champion Magnus Carlsen in 2023, today, India has over 80 chess grandmasters compared to little over 20 in 2010, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting interim Budget
Nirmala Sitharaman in her pre-election Budget, which is technically a vote on account and popularly termed an interim Budget, said people of India are looking ahead to the future with hope and options.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message