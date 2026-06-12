International Chess Federation suspends Russian chess federation after CAS Ukraine ruling

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) suspended Russia with immediate effect on Wednesday. Russia missed the 90-day deadline set by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to return control of chess bodies in five Ukrainian regions seized by Russian forces.
CAS ruled in March that the Russian Chess Federation had wrongly taken over these areas. FIDE, led by president Arkady Dvorkovich, confirmed Russia failed to comply. Ukraine’s chess federation hailed the suspension as a “historic victory.”
The March CAS decision ordered Russia to hand back governance in the five regions and stop running tournaments there. When the deadline passed without action, FIDE enforced the suspension under its statutes. The case stems from tensions since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which already led to Russian teams missing the last two Chess Olympiads.
FIDE clarified participation rules. Adult Russian players can compete in individual events but must use the FIDE flag. Junior players may still represent Russia with their national flag.
In team events, Russians “may be eligible” to play under a neutral flag, subject to later FIDE decisions. This wording raises the chance that a Russian team could return to the Chess Olympiad in Uzbekistan in September.
Malcolm Pein, an English FIDE delegate preparing a possible challenge to Dvorkovich, criticised the decision. “It’s designed to make it appear that the organisation is complying with the (CAS) judgment when they palpably are not,” he told Reuters. He warned it could lead to more legal action at CAS.
Russian Chess Federation head Andrei Filatov told state media that lawyers are reviewing the suspension and may challenge it.
Russia and Soviet republics controlled world chess from 1927 to 2007, producing a long line of champions aside from brief reigns by Max Euwe and Bobby Fischer. That dominance has gone. Only one Russian now ranks in the global top 20. In April, Andrei Esipenko finished last in the Candidates Tournament and missed a title shot against India’s Gukesh Dommaraju.
The chess suspension contrasts with recent moves in other sports. Swimming, fencing, and judo have said they will drop or soften bans on Russian competitors linked to doping and the Ukraine war. The FIDE decision shows some federations still prefer strict enforcement, even as the wider trend shifts toward limited readmission.