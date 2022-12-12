International Esports Federation ropes in Big Bang Media as partner for Asia Open Esports Championship

NEW DELHI: International Esports Federation (IESF) has partnered with Bollywood producer Madhu Mantena and banker and entrepreneur Ravneet Gill-owned Big Bang Media Ventures to launch the inaugural Asia Open Esports Championship (Asia Open) from 30 January to 15 March, 2023.
NEW DELHI: International Esports Federation (IESF) has partnered with Bollywood producer Madhu Mantena and banker and entrepreneur Ravneet Gill-owned Big Bang Media Ventures to launch the inaugural Asia Open Esports Championship (Asia Open) from 30 January to 15 March, 2023.
The championship will see participation of close to 40 countries across Asia and the Middle East, providing gamers with a platform to compete and build communities internationally.
The championship will see participation of close to 40 countries across Asia and the Middle East, providing gamers with a platform to compete and build communities internationally.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
“We are delighted to partner with Big Bang Media Ventures," said Vlad Marinescu, president, IESF. "This unique championship reaffirms our collective commitment to making esports truly immersive and inclusive and provides every gamer the opportunity to compete with the best. IESF is very excited at the possibilities this event could create even beyond the vibrant regions of Asia and the Middle East."
To be held online in its inaugural edition, Asia Open will feature four esports titles including eFootball game, PES. There will be three skill-based categories; amateurs, mid-core, and professionals.
“Gaming is one of the biggest social and cultural mega trends of all times and we are delighted to have been chosen by the IESF as their partners to host the IESF Asia Open," said Mantena and Gill in a statement. “Asia and the Middle East are two of the most dynamic and passionate esports regions in the world and we want to create a championship environment that is competitive, collaborative, and fun. The intention is as much to build the champions of tomorrow as it is to build an engaged borderless community by making esports mainstream… we see this as an opportunity to redefine gaming content and turbocharge the creator economy."
Big Bang Media Venture said it will also launch multiple large format tournaments to grow the esports market in close partnership with gamers, creators, designers and coders.
The number of Indian gamers is expanding at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% and is expected to jump to 700 million in FY25 compared with 507 million in 2021, said a report by Dentsu titled Gaming Report India 2022 - For the Game.
Catch all the Sports News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.