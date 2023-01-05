NEW DELHI: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has signed a partnership with the JSW Group for the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, which will kick-off later this month.

The group supports and promotes Olympics in India and has created an Olympic Training Institute in the Inspire Institute of Sport as well as has Olympic training centres across the country.

Parth Jindal, founder of the conglomerate, said, “Hockey is a sport that is in the heart of every Indian and to see it happening in the very state that has revived the game in our country, Odisha, makes it all the more special. To have the opportunity to be associated with the Hockey World Cup in India is a matter of great pride for us. I am certain the tournament will set the benchmark for future Hockey world cups and will be truly world class".

FIH’S CEO Thierry Weil said, “We’re thrilled to welcome them as a global partner for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup, which promises to have a resounding success both in India, a country passionate about the sport, and across the world. On behalf of FIH, I’d like to extend our sincerest thanks to JSW. We look forward to a great collaboration!"

The 15th edition of FIH’s flagship event for men will be played from 13 January to 29 January in Odisha, India.

The year 2021 saw a comeback for sports sponsorships and media deals, as compared to 2020, following a lull after the pandemic. The year helped India achieve a billion-dollar scale with a 62% growth over 2020, found a report by GroupM ESP, the entertainment, esports and sports division of GroupM India. The company said in its sports sponsorship report for India 2021, that the country’s performance at the Tokyo Olympics has been a morale booster for budding sports talent in the country and 2022 will bring new opportunities in multi-sport events.