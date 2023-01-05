International Hockey Federation signs JSW as global World Cup partner1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 04:29 PM IST
The 15th edition of FIH’s flagship event for men will be played from 13 January to 29 January in Odisha.
NEW DELHI: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has signed a partnership with the JSW Group for the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, which will kick-off later this month.