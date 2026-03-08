International Women's Day 2026: 10 champions who represent India's world dominance in sports

In recent years, India has witnessed an extraordinary transformation in sports. From the Paris 2024 Olympics to the historic Women's World Cup victory in 2025, Indian women athletes have redefined what it means to compete on the global stage.

As we celebrate International Women's Day 2026, we honour 10 exceptional champions whose achievements have elevated India's sporting stature. They have inspired millions and proven that excellence knows no bounds.

Manu Bhaker: Shooting Making history at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Manu Bhaker became India's first female athlete to win two medals at a single Olympic Games. She won bronze in both the women's 10m air pistol and mixed team 10m air pistol events.

This historic achievement elevated shooting in India and shattered the glass ceiling for women in the sport. By 2026, she continued her dominance with a silver at the Asian Shooting Championships.

Smriti Mandhana: Cricket The architect of India's maiden Women's ODI World Cup triumph in 2025, Smriti Mandhana, led from the front as the tournament's leading scorer. She became the fastest woman to reach 5,000 ODI runs and the first woman to cross 1,000 runs in a calendar year.

Her elegant batting and global bankability have made her the face of modern Indian women's cricket. For personal reasons, she has also become a role model for how a powerful woman leads her life.

Nikhat Zareen: Boxing A two-time World Champion (2022, 2023), Nikhat Zareen stands at the centre of India's boxing revolution. In November 2025, she captured gold at the World Boxing Cup Finals in Greater Noida on home soil.

Her sustained excellence and consistent podium finishes have transformed boxing from a fringe discipline to a source of national pride.

PV Sindhu: Badminton The badminton icon reached the remarkable milestone of 500 international match wins in January 2026. It is a testament to her durability and excellence.

With two Olympic medals and multiple appearances at the World Championships, PV Sindhu continues to compete at the highest levels. In January, PV Sindhu reached the semi-finals of the Malaysia Open.

Jaismine Lamboria: Boxing At the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, Jaismine Lamboria stunned Paris 2024 Olympics medalist Julia Szeremeta of Poland to capture gold in the 57kg category.

Her victory marked India's breakthrough under the new World Boxing governing body. It cemented her position as one of India's emerging boxing superstars.

Minakshi Hooda: Boxing Minakshi Hooda joined Jaismine in India's historic boxing clean sweep at the 2025 World Championships. She defeated Kazakhstan's Nazym Kyzaibay to clinch gold in the 48kg category.

Together with Jaismine, these two champions ensured that every Indian medal at the World Championships was won by a woman. It was a watershed moment for Indian boxing.

Mirabai Chanu: Weightlifting After sustained podium finishes following Olympic and Commonwealth success, Mirabai Chanu won silver at the 2025 World Weightlifting Championships in Norway. She lifted an impressive total of 199kg (84kg snatch and 115kg clean and jerk).

Her return to the World Championships podium after a three-year gap proved her resilience and enduring excellence.

Anupama Ramachandran: Snooker Anupama was a part of a stunning upset at the 2025 IBSF World Snooker Championship in November. The 23-year-old from Chennai defeated three-time world champion Ng On Yee of Hong Kong 3-2.

This historic victory made her the first Indian woman to win the World Snooker Championship. She has claimed a new sporting territory for India.

Harmanpreet Kaur: Cricket In February 2026, Harmanpreet Kaur became the most-capped cricketer in women's international cricket with 356 appearances. Her career has outlived scepticism and administrative challenges.

Kaur’s longevity, leadership and consistency have made her a cornerstone of Indian women's cricket's rise to global prominence.

Sheetal Devi: Para-Archery At just 17 years old, Sheetal Devi made history as India's youngest Paralympic medalist at the Paris 2024 Games. She won bronze in mixed compound archery.

Born with a rare congenital condition affecting her limbs, she learned archery using her shoulders, feet and mouth. Sheetal Devi defied every odd to inspire athletes worldwide.

