The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is set for a change of leadership, with Olympic medallist Gagan Narang, former IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta and Archery Association of India secretary general Virender Sachdeva entering the contest for the president's post.

Incumbent president PT Usha has decided against seeking another term after not filing her nomination papers before the deadline on 24 November.

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The IOA Executive Council elections are scheduled for 5 December 2026, with the new leadership set to oversee Indian Olympic sport for the 2026-2030 term. The nominations have also brought former world athletics medallist Anju Bobby George into the race for the vice-president's position.

Usha made history in December 2022 when she became the first woman to head the IOA. Her decision not to contest means the organisation will have a new president following the December election.

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Who are the candidates for IOA president? Gagan Narang Gagan Narang is an Olympic bronze medallist who won the men's 10m air rifle event at the 2012 London Olympics.

The former shooter has also served as an IOA vice-president and has been involved in athlete development initiatives following his retirement from competitive shooting. He has been associated with India's Olympic administration and sports governance.

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Rajeev Mehta Rajeev Mehta is a former secretary general of the Indian Olympic Association, having held the position from 2014 to 2022.

He has also been associated with the Fencing Association of India, where he serves as secretary general. His experience in the IOA's administration places him among the three contenders seeking to lead the national Olympic body.

Virender Sachdeva Virender Sachdeva is the secretary general of the Archery Association of India and a former president of the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He has been involved in sports administration through his association with Indian archery.

Sachdeva has also filed his nomination for the vice-president's post, making him a candidate for two positions in the upcoming election.

Anju Bobby George in vice-president's race Former Indian long jumper Anju Bobby George has filed her nomination for the IOA female vice-president's post. She won a bronze medal in the women's long jump at the 2003 World Athletics Championships in Paris, becoming the first Indian athlete to win a medal at the competition.

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George is also a former vice-president of the Athletics Federation of India and has been involved in athlete development and sports administration. She finished sixth in the women's long jump at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

The vice-president's election will have separate male and female positions. Besides George, the women's nominees include Bhavneet Handoo and Suman Kaushik. Virender along with legendary boxer Vijender Singh are among the nominees for the men's vice-president.

Schedule and important dates for IOA elections 2026 The Electoral Officer, Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, issued the election notification on 11 November, outlining the process for electing the Executive Council for the 2026-2030 term.

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Election activity Date (All times IST) Final electoral roll published 15 November Nomination filing 22-24 November Objections to nominations 25-28 November Scrutiny of nominations 29-30 November Final list of valid candidates 1 December Withdrawal deadline 2 December, 5 pm Final list of contestants 3 December Polling 5 December, 12 pm-3 pm Counting of votes 5 December, 3.30 pm onwards Result declaration 5 December

All you need to know about the IOA elections The 5 December election will determine the composition of the IOA Executive Council for the next four years. The electoral college comprises authorised representatives of eligible National Sports Federations and representatives of the IOA Athletes' Commission.

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Voting will take place through secret ballots. Polling will be conducted only for positions where the number of valid candidates exceeds the available seats. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until 5 PM on 2 December, while the final list of contestants will be published a day later.

The election will also be significant for Indian sports administration as the country prepares for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad and continues its ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.