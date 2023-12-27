comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 27 2023 15:59:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.15 1.44%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 740.60 2.91%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 233.60 0.13%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,702.85 1.17%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 305.95 -1.21%
Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  IOA forms three-member ad hoc wrestling committee after suspension of WFI
Back Back

IOA forms three-member ad hoc wrestling committee after suspension of WFI

 Livemint

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Wednesday formed a three-member ad hoc committee to run the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) after the Sports Ministry suspended the wrestling body for not following the provisions of its constitution while making decisions

Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha (ANI)Premium
Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha (ANI)

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Wednesday formed a three-member ad hoc committee to run the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) after the sports ministry suspended the wrestling body for not following the provisions of its constitution while making decisions.

The IOA appointed Bhupinder Singh Bajwa as the chairman of the committee with MM Somaya and Manjusha Kanwar as the members of the committee to run the day-to-day affairs of the WFI.

In a letter dated 27 December 2024, the Indian Olympic Association said, "The ad hoc committee is tasked with overseeing and supervising WFI's operations, which includes athlete selection, submitting entries for athletes to participate in international events, organising sports activities, handling bank accounts, managing the websites and other related activities."

The Sports Ministry Sunday suspended the Wrestling Federation, three days after it elected new office bearers with Brij Bhushan Singh loyalist Sanjay Singh as president, and also asked IOA to constitute an ad-hoc panel to manage the affairs of the sports body.

IOA president PT Usha, in a release, said the newly-elected WFI office bearers have made arbitrary decisions in violation of their own constitutional provisions and also flouted principles of good governance.

"The IOA has recently become aware that the recently appointed President and officials of WFI have made arbitrary decisions in violation of their own constitutional provisions and against the principles of good governance espoused by IOC and further without following due process overturned the rulings of the IOA- appointed Ad hoc Committee," the release said.

"This not only highlights a governance gap within the federation but also signifies a noticeable departure from established norms.

"Since the IOA considers adherence to governance norms as vital for ensuring fair play, transparency and accountability and to safeguard the interests of sportspersons as espoused by IOC and to ensure continuity, it has been decided to appoint an Ad hoc committee...."

Hours after getting elected as WFI president on Thursday, Sanjay had announced that age group national championships will be held from December 28 in Gonda in UP, which is BJP MP Brij Bhushan's constituency.

The government, while suspending the WFI, cited its "hasty announcement" of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals "without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers" for preparations.

The ministry felt the new WFI body was working under the complete control of its former office-bearers, which was not in conformity with the National Sports Code.

Sanjay's election as WFI chief led to Rio Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik announcing her retirement from wrestling, while Tokyo Games bronze winner Bajrang Punia also returned his Padma Shri to the government. World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat followed suit as she returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award.

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 27 Dec 2023, 05:19 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App