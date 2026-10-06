IOC confirms India and Qatar in seven-nation race to host 2036 Olympics

India and Qatar have long been treated as the early favourites. More than 100 IOC members will cast the ballot, including Nita Ambani of India’s richest family and Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Aachal Maniyar
Published6 Oct 2026, 06:14 PM IST
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Olympic rings are pictured outside the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
Olympic rings are pictured outside the International Olympic Committee (IOC).(REUTERS)

India and Qatar are among seven countries that have formally told the International Olympic Committee (IOC) they want to stage the 2036 Summer Olympics. The IOC confirmed the field on Tuesday and set a member vote for 2029, ending months of quiet lobbying and putting a contested race back in front of the full membership.

India and Qatar have long been treated as the early favourites. More than 100 IOC members will cast the ballot, including Nita Ambani of India’s richest family and Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. South Africa, South Korea, Germany, Hungary and Turkey are also in talks. The IOC said those conversations also cover a possible Games in 2040 or 2044, so a country that misses out on 2036 is not automatically out of the next cycle.

“But wherever the Games take place, one thing must never change: Athletes have to be at the heart of everything we do,” said IOC President Kirsty Coventry, a two-time Olympic swimming champion.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

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