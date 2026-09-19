Iowa State CB Jaheim Singletary taken off field on backboard after collision vs Bowling Green

Iowa State cornerback Jaheim Singletary was strapped to a backboard and carted off Jack Trice Stadium in the first quarter Saturday after he collided with a teammate on Bowling Green’s first touchdown of the season. There was no immediate word on his condition.

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Collision happens behind Sharp’s 59-yard score The play that stopped the game was a 59-yard touchdown from Falcons quarterback Jay Kastantin to Winn Sharp, tying the score at 7-7. As Sharp raced toward the end zone, Singletary and linebacker Willie Breland III ran into each other behind the play while chasing the ball. Breland was not injured.

Iowa State athletic trainers and EMS staff rushed onto the field. After they worked on Singletary, he was placed on a backboard and taken off on a cart. Players from both sidelines knelt. Bowling Green coach Eddie George walked over and patted Iowa State coach Jimmy Rogers on the shoulder as the two stood together. Cyclones players went to the cart to check on their teammate, then gathered at midfield before the game restarted.

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Iowa State answered immediately. Cam Pettaway, facing his former team, returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead. By the end of the first quarter, the Cyclones led 21-7 after Aiden Flora’s 61-yard scoring run.

Who is Jaheim Singletary? Jaheim Singletary is a 6-foot-2, 201-pound redshirt senior from Jacksonville, Florida, wearing No. 9 in his first season in Ames. He began at Georgia, redshirted in 2022, then spent three years at Arkansas before transferring to Iowa State in January. At Arkansas, he played in 29 games with 12 starts, recorded an interception in 2024, and finished with 54 career tackles across those two schools. He had two tackles in Iowa State’s first two games this season, a 38-10 win over Southeast Missouri and a 16-13 loss at No. 21 Iowa.

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The Cyclones already entered Saturday thin in the secondary. Safety Drew Surges, cornerback Beni Ngoyi and defensive end Jack Janikowski were banged up in the Cy-Hawk loss a week earlier. Saturday’s nonconference finale was meant to be a reset before Big 12 play opens next week at home against Utah.

Iowa State (1-1) hosted winless Bowling Green (0-2). The Falcons, coached by former Heisman winner Eddie George, had scored only two touchdowns in two games before Sharp’s catch. Kastantin’s throw was listed as a short completion that Sharp turned into a career-long 59-yard score, his first career touchdown.

Rogers’ first Iowa State team is still finding its footing after last week’s late collapse in Iowa City. A long injury delay and a missing starter in the defensive backfield are the last thing the Cyclones needed with conference play a week away.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.