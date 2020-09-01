IPL 2020: Teams focus on de-stressing players, mental well-being amid covid-19

The Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) has released a strict standard operating procedure (SOP) for teams including testing for covid-19 at three levels and an advance quarantine of Indian players before they take off for Dubai. The teams in Dubai have to undergo a six-day isolation and three covid-19 tests again before entering a bio-bubble. To secure the bubble further, teams have blocked wings and floors at their respective hotels. Facilities such as gym, team room, lift, and restaurant is being reserved for exclusive use of the team. All hotel staff and service members will also be tested and staying in-house. There will be one staff member outside the bio-bubble to coordinate anything from the outside world.