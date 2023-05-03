Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set for an intense faceoff on Wednesday. For LSG, the task is particularly challenging as skipper KL Rahul is ruled out of the season after an injury during the heated match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Krunal Pandya is expected to take the command of LSG in KL Rahul's absence and Quinton de Kock may open with Kyle Mayers. After the heated exchange with Virat Kohli during the last match, Naveen-ul-Haq is also expected to take some rest, and Avesh Khan may replace him for the pace attack.

CSK is also coming from back-to-back defeats and is still struggling with the ‘bowling’ problem. Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad are again expected to provide the team with a good start while Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, and Shivam Dube are expected to take command of the middle order.

Tushar Deshpande, Moeen Ali, and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to lead the bowling attack for CSK, but the skipper is still not satisfied with the level of bowling, the team has displayed so far. However, MS Dhoni knows how to bounce back from tough times and is expected to display his magic once again today.

CSK vs LSG pitch report:

LSG is inviting the CSK to their home ground at Ekana Sports City, Lucknow. So far in the tournament, the pitch has not supported the batters, and spinners are expected to dominate again. The match is not expected to be very high scoring.

CSK vs LSG fantasy cricket team:

Kyle Mayers, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Devon Conway, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis (VC), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra

Disclaimer: The fantasy team mentioned above is for entertainment purposes only and can be used on any suitable online gaming platforms like Dream11, MPL, My11Circle, WinZO, Gamezy, Howzat, MyTeam11, and others. Please note that this list is not a recommendation and any decision to use it is solely at your discretion.

