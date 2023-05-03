Rains spoiled the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings faceoff on Wednesday. LSG was restricted to 125 runs in 19.2 overs before rains curtailed the match in Ekana Sports City, Lucknow. Moeen Ali and Matheesha Pathirana-led the bowling attack of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and took two wickets each.

Mahesh Theekshana also dismissed two players but was relatively expensive as he gave 37 runs in his spell.

Batting first, LSG didn't have the best start and lost the openers Manan Vohra and Kayle Myers early. Skipper Krunal Pandya was also dismissed without making any runs and only Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni tried opening their arms. Ayush Badoni completed the crucial half-century and was undefeated at 59 runs in 33 balls before rain spoiled the innings.

As expected the pitch was clearly beneficial for spinners with Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana taking two wickets each. CSK pacers like Deepak Chehar and Tushar Pandey couldn't find any wickets while Matheesha Pathirana again displayed his magic.

Before the rains, LSG's score was 125/7 in 19.2 overs.

The heavy downpour continued in Lucknow with cricket fans eagerly waiting for CSK's innings to begin. On-ground umpires checked the conditions after regular intervals, but the situation didn't improve and finally, the decision to call off the match was taken.

CSK and LSG will share one point each and with this, both teams will reach 11 points. LSG is in second place on the points table now and CSK is following closely in third place. Despite losing last night, to Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans is still maintaining its position at the top of the table.