IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG: Match called off amid rains, both teams to share points1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 07:14 PM IST
Batting first, LSG didn't have the best start and lost the openers Manan Vohra and Kayle Myers early
Rains spoiled the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings faceoff on Wednesday. LSG was restricted to 125 runs in 19.2 overs before rains curtailed the match in Ekana Sports City, Lucknow. Moeen Ali and Matheesha Pathirana-led the bowling attack of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and took two wickets each.
