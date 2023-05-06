Delhi Capitals (DC) will be clashing with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday during the 50th match of TATA IPL 2023. David Warner-led DC is having the worst possible season and is currently at the bottom of the points table with just 6 points. While things are also not very great for Faf du Plessis-led RCB, who have not gained momentum yet and are in fifth position with 10 points.

During their previous encounter in the season, RCB defeated DC by 23 runs. Irrespective of their position, both DC and RCB will play this match from a position of strength as DC recently defeated the table toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) by 5 runs and RCB also won over their previous opponents Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in most highlighted match this IPL season.

If RCB continues its dominance over the DC, the team will enter the elite club of the top four, while the match is about survival for DC, and losing today will make its comeback chances bleaker. The zeal shown by DC bowlers during the match against GT was commendable, but consistency has been a problem for the team during this season of the tournament.

DC vs RCB pitch report:

The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi and the pitch has supported batters, so far in the tournament. A score of 190 and above can be termed a good score and can trouble the chasing team.

DC vs RCB fantasy teams:

David Warner (C), Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell (VC), Rilee Rossouw, Aman Khan, Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma

Disclaimer: The fantasy team mentioned above is for entertainment purposes only and can be used on any suitable online gaming platforms like Dream11, MPL, My11Circle, WinZO, Gamezy, Howzat, MyTeam11, and others. Please note that this list is not a recommendation and any decision to use it is solely at your discretion.