Delhi Capitals (DC) will be clashing with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday during the 50th match of TATA IPL 2023. David Warner-led DC is having the worst possible season and is currently at the bottom of the points table with just 6 points. While things are also not very great for Faf du Plessis-led RCB, who have not gained momentum yet and are in fifth position with 10 points.

