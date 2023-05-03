Punjab Kings (PBKS) set a massive target of 215 runs for the Mumbai Indians (MI) during the 46th match of the IPL on Wednesday. Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma played some explosive shots to derail the impressive bowling attack of MI.

Prabhsimran Singh became an early target of Arshad Khan and was dismissed at a score of 9, after which Shikhar Dhawan took the command with Matt Short. The innings were stabilizing with regular boundaries, but Piyush Chawla struck and the PBKS skipper had to depart.

After the first 10 overs, PBKS was at 78/2 and Liam Livingstone was building his innings with Matt Short. Akash Madhwal came to ball the 11th over, during which both players stretched some arms and had a good 16 run over.

But, again Piyush Chawla displayed his magic and Short was seen walking back to the pavilion. Then came Jitesh Sharma with a clear objective, to take the score as high as possible. Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma started communicating well and the scoreboard kept moving.

Soon, Liam Livingstone completed his remarkable half-century, and Jitesh Sharma completed close at 49. Jofra Archer and Arshad Khan were very expensive and especially during the final five overs, the bowling attack of Mumbai Indians was completely derailed.

At the end of the first innings, PBKS score was 214/3 with Liam Livingstone undefeated at 82 runs and Jitesh Sharma at 49 runs.