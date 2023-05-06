IPL 2023 RR Vs GT Match Highlights: See pictures 11 Photos . Updated: 06 May 2023, 07:26 AM IST Livemint IPL 2023: Highlights in pictures of Rajasthan Royals' and Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 5, 2023. 1/11Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal bowls during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 5, 2023. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) (AFP) 2/11Rajasthan Royals' Trent Boult is clean bowled during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 5, 2023. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) (AFP) 3/11Jaipur, May 05 (ANI): Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan celebrates the dismissal of Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag during their match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur on Friday. (ANI Photo/ Digital Restriction) (IPL Twitter) 4/11Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya (C) shakes hands with Rajasthan Royals' players at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 5, 2023. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) (AFP) 5/11Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya (C) celebrates with teammates after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 5, 2023. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) (AFP) 6/11Jaipur, May 05 (ANI): Gujarat Titans' Wriddhiman Saha in action during the match against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur on Friday. (ANI Photo/ Digital Restriction) (GT Twitter) 7/11Jaipur: Gujarat Titans batters Hardik Pandya and Wriddhiman Saha celebrate their win in the IPL 2023 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Friday, May 5, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_05_2023_000445B) (PTI) 8/11Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer in action during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Friday, May 5, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_05_2023_000394B) (PTI) 9/11Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals batter Adam Zampa is run out during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Friday, May 5, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_05_2023_000422B) (PTI) 10/11Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal, right, and Sanju Samson, centre, celebrate the dismissal of Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League (IPL)cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, India, Friday, May 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav) (AP) 11/11Gujarat Titans' Wriddhiman Saha bats during the Indian Premier League (IPL)cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, India, Friday, May 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav) (AP)