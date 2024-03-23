IPL 2024: After loss to CSK, RCB skipper Faf says ‘we were about 20 runs short’
IPL 2024: After a six-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League campaign opener, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf Du Plessis said the team was 15-20 runs short and the pitch was not as bad as they played during their first 10 overs in battling.