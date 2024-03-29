Australian batter Steve Smith praises former CSK skipper MS Dhoni, highlighting his unmatched cricketing acumen and calling him a tremendous person to play with and learn from.

'No one better than MS Dhoni in India', Australian batter Steve Smith on Thursday expressed his happiness on sharing a field with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper while calling the 42-year-old cricketer a 'chilled guy'.

"There's no one better in India to have behind the stumps than MS Dhoni. The way he understands the game and the angles of the game is second to none. So look, he was a tremendous person to play with. I really enjoyed his company on and off the field," Smith said as quoted by ANI.

The Aussie revealed that Dhoni helped him a lot with cricket. "He's such a chilled guy, obviously extremely busy with loads of things outside the game, but extremely chilled down to earth, and a wonderful person," Smith said.

"There were many occasions where MS was fantastic. You know, I really enjoyed playing with him. I enjoyed leading him as well. He certainly helped me out," he added.

Ahead of the season opener of IPL 2024 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chepauk Stadium, the Chennai-based franchise announced that Ruturaj Gaikwad would take over the responsibilities from the 42-year-old. This marked the end of Dhoni's long reign at the helm of CSK, during which he led Chennai to five IPL crowns.

The five-time champions have begun their title defence in style with two consecutive wins. CSK defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener by 6 wickets and then overwhelmed Gujarat Titans with a 63-run win.

The Chennai-based franchise is currently standing at the top of the IPL 2024 standings with four points by their name.

(With ANI inputs)

