Sunil Gavaskar says bowlers are suffering amid IPL 2024, asks BCCI to 'increase the size of the boundary'
Looking at some data, in just 35 matches so far in IPL 2024, there have been 15 instances that 200-runs mark been breached and 5 times 250-runs mark been breached.
The Indian Premier League 2024 has been a season for batters to show what they are built of. With records breaking high scores and runs flowing like river water from mountains, bowlers are having a very hard time.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message