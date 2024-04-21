The Indian Premier League 2024 has been a season for batters to show what they are built of. With records breaking high scores and runs flowing like river water from mountains, bowlers are having a very hard time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Looking at some data, in just 35 matches so far in IPL 2024, there have been 15 instances that 200-runs mark been breached and 5 times 250-runs mark been breached.

Among the teams scoring 250-plus runs in IPL 2024 is Sunrisers, which did it for three times, even making the highest of 287 in IPL history. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on 20 April, while playing against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium scored 266/7 in 20 overs, out of which 125 runs were scored in the powerplay itself -- which is also a record. Travis Head even scored his quickest half century in just 16 deliveries and hit 89 off just 32 balls.

Meanwhile, with scenarios going against bowlers, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar suggested BCCI to protect bowlers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to him, the boundary ropes can be pushed a little more back, especially at smaller venues, pointing at the gap between the fence and the advertisement board where where the stands begin.

“I wouldn't suggest any changes to a cricket bat because they are all within regulations, but I have been saying this for a long time, increase the size of the boundary at every ground. Look at this ground today, there is enough space to take it back a little more by a couple of metres. It can often prove to be the difference between a catch and a sixer. You can push that LED or advertisement boards even further so that the boundary rope can go back by 2-3 metres and that will make a difference. Otherwise, the bowlers are the only ones who will suffer," HT quoted Gavaskar as saying while speaking to fellow India legend Anjum Chopra.

He was of the opinion that the power-hitting in T20 cricket may get boring eventually, citing lack of contest between batters and bowlers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“What we have been seeing in T20 cricket over the last few days is that this is batting like the coach tells in the nets, 'This is the last round,' and everybody starts swinging their bat around bang, bang whether they get out or not. It's enjoyable to a little extent, but after that it gets...not so exciting. I wanted to use a stronger word, but no," he added.

