IPL 2026: From Venkatesh Iyer to Ravi Bishnoi to Cameron Green - 5 cricketers who might fetch big money in mini auction

Cameron Green (Australia) All-rounder A pace bowling all-rounder, Cameron Green provides stability to any batting order. An explosive right-handed batter, Green can also bowl medium fast, a rare quality for a player in international cricket. Notably, Green has already scored an IPL hundred for Mumbai Indians in 2023, before he was traded to RCB in 2024. With KKR and CSK entering IPL 2026 auction with high purse, both teams would certainly jump for Green.

Ravi Bishnoi (India) Leg-spinner At a time when most of the franchises have retained their top spin options, Lucknow Super Giants surprisingly released leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. With an average of 12 wickets per season, Bishnoi will be on high demand during the IPL 2026 auction. Bishnoi already has 72 wickets in IPL and 61 scalps for the Indian team in 42 T20Is for the national team.

Liam Livingstone (England) All-rounder Although Liam Livingstone isn't a regular in IPL since he made his debut in 2019. Despite that, the Englishman has always attracted huge bids from the franchises across the globe for his brutal power-hitting. His ability to bowl both off-spin and leg-spin makes Livingstone a high-demand player for the franchise teams. With a strike-rate of around 158 in IPL, Livingstone's ability to finish the games in the middle-order is a big bonus point for all the teams.

Venkatesh Iyer (India) All-rounder A proven customer in IPL, Venkatesh Iyer is a versatile cricketers who can bat both as an opener and in the middle-order. To add more to his armoury, Iyer's medium pace also adds to his strengths. Iyer was bought for a staggering ₹ 23.75 crore at last year's auction by KKR, but was released by the franchise following a below-par season in IPL 2025.