IPL auction 2024: Meet Mallika Sagar, IPL's first female auctioneer to hold the gavel
Mallika Sagar had been the auctioneer for the Pro-Kabaddi League, and the inaugural Women's Premiere League (WPL).
IPL Auction 2024: The Indian Premiere League (IPL) Auction will be held outside India for the first time in Dubai on Tuesday, 19 December. However, that is not the only first for the IPL 2024. For the first time in IPL's 16 year history, a female auctioneer has been handling the gavel- Mallika Sagar.