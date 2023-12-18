IPL Auction 2024: The Indian Premiere League (IPL) Auction will be held outside India for the first time in Dubai on Tuesday, 19 December. However, that is not the only first for the IPL 2024. For the first time in IPL's 16 year history, a female auctioneer has been handling the gavel- Mallika Sagar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mallika Sagar had been the auctioneer for the Pro-Kabaddi League, and the inaugural Women's Premiere League (WPL).

Mallika Sagar replaces Hugh Edmeades for the post. Richard Madley, Charu Sharma and Hugh Edmeades have been the gravel bangers at previous IPL auctions.

The 2024 IPL auction is scheduled to happen on 19 December at 1pm IST at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

The IPL 2024 Auction will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and streamed online through Jio Cinema in India on Tuesday, December 19.

For a maximum of 77 spots, 333 participants—214 Indian players and 119 foreign players—will be put up for auction.

IPL 2024: Who is Mallika Sagar? -Mallika Sagar has majored in art history at Bryn Mawr College in Philadelphia.

-Mallika Sagar is Mumbai-based art collector and consultant, with rich interest in Indian art.

-Mallika Sagar has conducted WPL auctions twice in a row

-Mallika Sagar's stint as the first female auctioneer began in 2001 when she began working at Christie's, a British auction house

-Mallika Sagar has participated in sports auctions before, even if the most recent WPL sale was her first in cricket.

-Being the first female auctioneer in league history, Mallika Sagar conducted the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auction in 2021

IPL 2024: How much money does each franchise have? -Gujarat Titans ( ₹38.15 crore)

-Sunrisers Hyderabad ( ₹34 crore)

-Kolkata Knight Riders ( ₹32.7 crore)

-Chennai Super Kings ( ₹31.4 crore)

-Punjab Kings ( ₹29.1 crore)

-Delhi Capitals ( ₹28.95 crore)

-Royal Challengers Bangalore ( ₹23.25 crore)

-Rajasthan Royals ( ₹14.5 crore)

-Lucknow Super Giants ( ₹13.15 crore)

