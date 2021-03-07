IPL: Just Dial signs agreement with Star India to become co-presenting sponsor

Internet company Just Dial Limited on Sunday announced in a BSE filing that it has signed an agreement with broadcaster Star India for advertising as co-presenting sponsor during Indian Premier League (IPL) – 14.

The T20 tournament is expected to be held in April-May 2021.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation to our previous communication on launch of our exclusive B2B platform, JD Mart, we hereby inform all relevant stakeholders that Just Dial Limited (“the Company") has today signed an advertising agreement with broadcaster Star India Private Limited “Star" for advertising as ‘Co-Presenting Sponsor in Indian Premier League – 14 (IPL 2021), to be held in April-May 2021," informed company in a BSE filing.

In 2014, JustDial has signed its first IPL sponsorship agreement with multiple team franchises including Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils (now called Delhi Capitals), Hyderabad Sunrisers, Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The company had released multiple television campaigns during the tournament.

Just Dial provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as Desktop/ PC website, mobile site, mobile apps (Android, iOS, Windows), over the telephone and text. In February, it has launched its B2B portal, Jd Mart, across various platforms for users.

The company signed actor Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador in 2010. He has been appearing in the company‘s campaigns ever since. Bachchan invested ₹ 6.27 lakh in the company in 2011 which has grow in value since with the company going public in 2013. The current value of his holding isn’t known.

